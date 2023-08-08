THine Introduces THEIA-CAM™ 13MP PDAF Camera Kit for MediaTek Genio 350 and Genio 500
Kit Allows MediaTek’s Customers to easily Integrate THine’s Leading-Edge Imaging Capabilities into AI + IoT Products
THSCP101 relieves the design burden for numerous customers of MediaTek Genio series SoCs who require a high-performance embedded cameras”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- THine Solutions, Inc. (THine) today announced the new THEIA-CAM™ 13MP PDAF Camera, the THSCP101, that provides high resolution image streaming with OLogic’s Pumpkin i350 and Pumpkin i500 Evaluation Kits (EVKs). These Pumpkin EVKs are powered by MediaTek Genio 350 and Genio 500 System on Chips (SoCs), that provide edge processing platforms for AI + IoT systems.
— Tak Iizuka, Chief Solution Architect of THine Solutions, Inc.
The THSCP101 Kit is designed to interface to the Pumpkin EVKs and is based on THine’s THP7312-P Image Signal Processor (ISP) and Sony’s IMX258 13MP CMOS PDAF image sensor. The Kit includes all items required to interface with the Pumpkin EVKs, including a Camera Board in an acrylic case, a Flat Flexible Cable, an Adaptor Board to support 2 MIPI CSI-2 ports of the Pumpkin EVK, and an available software driver to stream and control images. The Kit can be easily set up by using a Video4Linux2 (V4L2) driver available at THine to control various video functions and the libcamera middleware stack to integrate into the complete MediaTek Genio SDK.
THine’s optimized ISP firmware provides Best-in-Class image quality and ultra-quick autofocus using Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) technology. The performance of each Kit is repeatable for use in high volume production due to our production process to characterize the image parameters of each image sensor and to calibrate the image signal processing to compensate for variation from sensor to sensor.
All the Linux files and reference circuit schematics are available to customers. Also, for customers that require unique image performance features, THine can provide a GUI based software development tool that customizes the ISP firmware. As a result, the THSCP101 accelerates MediaTek Genio platform customers’ time-to-market without expensive initial costs or additional effort for developing embedded camera systems.
“THSCP101 relieves the design burden for numerous customers of MediaTek Genio series SoCs who require a high-performance embedded cameras,” said Tak Iizuka, Chief Solution Architect of THine Solutions, Inc. “Previously, developing a scalable integration of high-resolution and high-performance imaging capabilities to an AI + IoT system had been really difficult, but not anymore. MediaTek customers can now just plug the THSCP101 to Pumpkin EVKs and then see the state-of-the-art image quality just in a few minutes.”
“It is quite a breakthrough for our solution offerings,” said Ted Larson, CEO of OLogic, Inc. “We saw many customers who struggled to integrate high resolution cameras. Despite many camera-related components available in the market, it was almost impossible for them to even perform decent color tuning before going into production.”
“Integrating THine’s established vision system technology into our solution suite adds another advantage to our AI + IoT ecosystem,” said Stéphane Le Provost, Senior Director of Technology at MediaTek. “This kit makes it simpler for customers to include camera systems in their products without having to manage the long and expensive process of developing and producing them from scratch.”
THSCP101 Key Features
✓ Compatible with OLogic’s Pumpkin i350 and Pumpkin i500 up to 2 cameras each
✓ Various High Resolution options including but not limited to 13MP at 20fps, 4K2K at 30fps, and 1080p at 60fps, all in YUV422 format.
✓ Ultra-Quick Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF)
✓ Best-in-Class Image Quality with well-optimized Auto White Balance and Auto Exposure
✓ Perfect Unit-to-Unit Image Quality for High Volume Production
✓ Single 1.38” x 1.38” (35mm x 35mm) Camera Board
About THEIA-CAM™ Family
The THEIA-CAM™ family of kits address wide-ranging camera applications including but not limited to AI + IoT devices, AR Glasses, Barcode Reading Devices, Biometric Devices, Bodycams, Document Scanners, Machine Vision systems, Medical Scopes, Microscopes, Surveillance Cameras, Vision Assistance Glasses, and Webcams. THSCU101, the first Kit in the family, is a 13MP PDAF USB Video Class (UVC) Camera.
About OLogic’s Pumpkin i350 and i500
The Pumpkin i350 and i500 EVKs are an Edge AI platform designed for mainstream AI + IoT applications that require vision and voice edge processing, such as facial, object, gesture, motion recognition, LPR, voice activation and speed recognition, sound isolation, bio-tech and biometric measurements, and more. Built on the success of the high-end Pumpkin i500, the new i350 is a lower cost, mid-range performance platform that enables engineering teams to design for wider market adoption use cases such as door entry systems, personal gym trainers, child sleep companion robots, and much more.
Availability
About THine: THine Solutions, Inc. (TSI), headquartered in Santa Clara, CA is a subsidiary of THine Electronics, Inc. (TYO: 6769), a Japanese company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. TSI is responsible for worldwide sales and marketing of our THS Series Kit Solutions including THEIA-CAM™ Family, as well as for sales and marketing of THine IC products in the Americas, EMEA, and India territories. | Our products target embedded camera systems that require smart image processing and high-speed data transmission. Our combination of ICs, Solution reference designs, design tools, and design support provides a unique value to small, medium, and large customers. | We offer Image Signal Processor (ISP) ICs and reference designs to use these ICs in our THEIA-CAM™ camera solutions. Our THEIA-CAM™ supports various Operating Systems including Windows®, macOS®, Android™, and Linux®, and various platforms including Raspberry Pi, Jetson, i.MX 8M families, and MediaTek Genio platform. We also have Camera Development Tools to support customizing ISP firmware development. | Our SerDes ICs support various interfaces including our own proprietary V-by-One® HS high-speed transmission protocol that is the de facto standard driving television displays, LVDS (Open LDI), MIPI CSI-2, and Parallel (LVCMOS). TSI supports fulfilment directly and through our distribution partners including Arrow Asia, Avnet, and Digi-Key. Website: www.thinesolutions.com.
Mark Shapiro
SRS Tech PR
+1 619-249-7742
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube