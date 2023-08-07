Resident hunters can now buy nonresident elk tags as second tags

Fish and Game has about 500 nonresident elk tags remaining after recent tag returns, and residents can buy a tag from the nonresident quota as a second tag.

Nonresident limits for uncapped elk zones do not apply to nonresident tags purchased by residents, so available elk tags can be purchased for any uncapped elk zone. Residents eligible for the Price Lock discount pay $416.75 for an elk tag. Residents not eligible for the Price Lock discount pay the same as nonresidents.