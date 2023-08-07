Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office places over $14 Million in the hands of Claimants

SANTA FE, N.M. - The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has paid Claimants over $14 million as of early this week. Of that, nearly $11 Million has been distributed within the past week alone, and payments are increasing on a daily basis.

“This funding will begin to provide the needed relief that our claimants have been patiently waiting for.” said Claims Office Director Angela Gladwell. “We are committed to following a claimant-centric approach, and getting claimants compensated as quicky and easily as possible is at the forefront of that approach.” Director Gladwell continued by stating, “The focus of the Claims Office is to ensure all claimants receive full compensation under the law.”

Recent partnerships with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) are serving as catalysts to help claimants recover and get the resources they need. Partnerships like those with the NRCS and NFIP will help residents and landowners who need to take immediate action to expedite their recovery process. To date, the Claims Office has paid for and put into place 56 Flood insurances policies for claimants. The Claims Office also continues to work with the NRCS to provide Conservation Restoration Plans to claimants at no charge.

The Claims Office encourages all those who were impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding to take advantage of such partnerships by submitting a Notice of Loss.

Notice of Loss forms can be submited via email at fema-hermits-peak@fema.dhs.gov, or by mail to FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, or by visiting one of our three Claims Offices listed below. Claims Offices are open Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mora Claims Office

Mora County Courthouse

1 Courthouse Drive

Mora, NM 87732

Las Vegas Claims Office

216 Mills Avenue

Las Vegas, NM 87701 (In Mills Plaza)

Santa Fe Claims Office

1711 Llano Street, Suite E

Santa Fe, NM 87505

(Next to Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe)