The Eklund | Gomes Team Appoints Sebastian Magnani as National Marketing Director and Luxury Partnerships
Sebastian brings multicultural expertise having served as Marketing Director for luxury brands with billion dollar evaluations across hundreds of platformsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, the number one team in America, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sebastian Magnani as the National Marketing Director. Sebastian is a seasoned marketing professional with an impressive history in real estate, automotive, and fashion sectors. His extensive experience spans various facets of marketing, including digital strategy, sales, mobile applications, interaction design, and overall brand development.
Sebastian brings extensive multicultural expertise to the table, having served as the Marketing Director Scandinavia's for prestigious luxury car brands, including Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and McLaren.
“Sebastian is the epitome of European chic, coming from the world of Aston Martin and Lamborghini head of marketing Scandinavia.” says Fredrik Eklund, CEO and Co-Founder of Eklund | Gomes at Douglas Elliman. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with him for the last 25 years, we started Humany.com together in 1999, my first start-up and invited Siri long before Siri. We’re excited to have Sebastian take EG into our next phase and making it a lifestyle brand.”
As the National Marketing Director for The Eklund | Gomes Team, Sebastian aims to create a seamless integration of lifestyle and real estate, delivering unparalleled experiences to the company's esteemed clientele. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Eklund|Gomes' commitment to setting new industry standards and solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the real estate sector.
“As the new national Marketing Director for Eklund | Gomes, I'm thrilled to join the number one team in the nation. Our success is rooted in the exceptional family atmosphere and unwavering support within our team, which I am eager to build upon. In this era of exciting possibilities, AI and VR are revolutionizing real estate marketing,” says Sebastian Magnani. “At Eklund | Gomes, we are at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging immersive experiences and advanced technologies to connect with clients and showcase properties like never before. Our new website, powered by AI, will redefine property search, enabling you to find your dream property through simple conversations and personalized experiences.”
For the past 25 years, Sebastian has collaborated closely with renowned real estate entrepreneur Fredrik Eklund. Their professional journey began at an internet startup in the E-CRM space, during the pivotal millennial shift. Since then, Sebastian has held the position of Marketing Director for Eklund Stockholm New York in Scandinavia, spearheading the company's phenomenal growth to become the market leader in both Sweden and Norway. His relentless dedication and innovative strategies have solidified Eklund Stockholm New York’s reputation.
In addition to his real estate-focused endeavors, Sebastian has also served as the Creative Director for a prominent marketing and communication agency specializing in the real estate sector. This role further honed his skills in crafting compelling brand narratives and delivering impactful marketing campaigns that resonate with audiences on both emotional and practical levels.
“Sebastian is one of the greatest tastemakers I know. He has an eye for style & design that I envy. I’m thrilled that he’ll be joining the executive team at Eklund | Gomes. Things will get a lot more interesting around here as a result,” says John Gomes, Co-Founder of Eklund | Gomes.
Having lived in over 15 countries, Sebastian possesses a global perspective that enables him to connect with diverse audiences and effectively navigate international markets. This unique multicultural background has enriched his creative thinking and ability to adapt marketing strategies to different regions and target demographics for The Eklund | Gomes Team.
About Eklund | Gomes Team:
Celebrity and luxury driven, The Eklund|Gomes Team is the 1st and only nationwide super team with a network in New York, California, Texas and Florida real estate. Founded by John Gomes and Fredrik Eklund, star of Bravo’s Emmy Nominated Million Dollar Listing New York and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, the Team has sold over $15 Billion of residential real estate over the last decade. 2022 marks the second consecutive year with over $4B in transactions for The Eklund | Gomes Team. They have successfully sold 100+ new developments across the country setting countless record sales and earning them the moniker “The King and Queens of New Development”. Consistently ranked on industry hot lists, including The Hollywood Reporter Power Brokers and Variety’s Real Estate Elite, Eklund | Gomes continues to sit on the top, bringing in $4.5 billion in sales in 2021 alone. In 2022, they notched one of the priciest sales of the year for New York at 432 Park Ave., for $70.5 million. Recently, the team was honored with the 2021 ICON AWARD by Douglas Elliman for their illustrious career and have amassed over 2M followers on social media. With 92 agents in 5 states and 13 offices, there is no real estate team with more reach, exposure, or influence.
About Douglas Elliman Inc.:
Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.
Alexander Ali
The SOCIETY Group
+1 310-991-6368
aa@societygroupPR.com