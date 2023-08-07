Washington Public Works Board approves $4.37 million for eight critical infrastructure projects

Funding will support pre-construction activities in Benton, Clark, Douglas, King, Kitsap, Okanogan and Walla Walla Counties.

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Public Works Board last Friday approved $4.37 million for pre-construction projects in eight Washington communities. The awards support roads and streets, domestic water, sanitary sewer, and solid waste, recycling and organics infrastructure.

The Board considered eight pre-construction applications from local jurisdictions seeking a total of $4,368,630, all of which passed the minimum scoring threshold to be eligible for funding. The Board approved full funding and conditionally awarded the following project loans or combination of grants and loans:

Benton County – a $500,000 loan to the City of Richland for the Horn Rapids Landfill Expansion and Organics Processing project.

for the Horn Rapids Landfill Expansion and Organics Processing project. Clark County – a $625,000 loan to the City of Ridgefield for the S. Royle Road Improvements project.

for the S. Royle Road Improvements project. Douglas County – a $1 million loan/grant to the City of East Wenatchee for the N. Kentucky Avenue Corridor Improvements project.

for the N. Kentucky Avenue Corridor Improvements project. King County – a $566,500 loan to the Southwest Suburban Sewer District for the Salmon Creek Sewer Basin Rehabilitation and Repair project.

for the Salmon Creek Sewer Basin Rehabilitation and Repair project. Kitsap County – a $1 million loan/grant to the City of Port Orchard for the Bay Street Lift Station Replacement project.

for the Bay Street Lift Station Replacement project. Okanogan County City of Pateros – a $100,000 loan/grant for the Pateros Water System Plan. Town of Twisp – a $150,000 loan/grant for the Twisp Water System Plan.

Walla Walla County – a $427,130 loan to the City of College Place for the Reservoir #4 Design project.

“Infrastructure is fundamental and the foundation of healthy, safe, and vibrant communities,” said Board Chair Kathryn Gardow. “The Washington State Public Works Board is delighted to work with our communities and partner agencies to be a reliable and affordable source of funding and technical assistance to maintain the health of our state’s infrastructure systems. The Board is pleased to award these pre-construction contracts to jurisdictions who are doing the much-needed work prior to proposing a locally-needed construction project.”

The purpose of the Public Works Traditional Pre-Construction program is to accelerate project readiness to proceed to construction. This competitive program is open continuously, with quarterly funding awards until all allocated funds are exhausted. After this awards cycle, $2,906,370 pre-construction resources remain. This is the first of four planned quarterly pre-construction awards in state fiscal year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024). The next round of pre-construction awards is expected in October.

For more information on Public Works Board programs and funding opportunities, visit pwb.wa.gov.

###