FOOD SPECIALS, SMALL PLATES, BIG TASTES AND FEEDING FRENZY RETURN FOR 2023

SPRINGFIELD, IL - There is nothing like the smell and tastes of food at the fair. From sweet to savory there are foods for every tastebud, but the price of satisfying those cravings can sometimes empty your wallet.





Which is why the Illinois State Fair created Small Plates, Big Tastes. For just $3, you can get sample size portions from any Village of Cultures vendor, allowing your waist and your wallet to expand.





"There are so many tasty options all around the fairgrounds, especially in the Village of Cultures, that we came up with a great way for fairgoers to travel around the world without breaking the bank," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "The perfectly sized portions give folks a chance to sample foods they may have not tried otherwise, and if they fall in love with the dish, they can go back for the full-size portion!"





The food special "Feeding Frenzy" also returns in 2023. Fittingly, the "Jaws" theme song will blast over the fairgrounds signaling the beginning and end of the frenzy that runs every weekday (August 10-11 & August 14-18) of the fair from 2-5 p.m. When the music sounds (15 minutes prior to the discounts starting, and 15 minutes before they end), participating vendors will reduce prices on select menu items.



