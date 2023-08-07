Illinois recognizes August as Child Support Awareness Month with Resource Days for Families, charitable fundraisers

ILLINOIS, August 7 - SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois is marking Child Support Awareness Month this August, and will hold Family Resource Days in Springfield and Champaign to raise attention and help connect Illinois families to the range of child support services available to them.





The state's Child Support program is administered by the Department of Healthcare and Family Services' Division of Child Support Services (DCSS). This is the second annual Family Resource Day event in Springfield, and the first time the event will be held for families in the Champaign-Urbana area:

Springfield: Child Support Awareness Family Resource Day; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; Salvation Army Community Center, 1600 E. Clear Lake Ave, Springfield. There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is encouraged. Register here.

Champaign-Urbana: Scott Bennett Child Support Resource Day; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25;Brookens Gym, 1776 E. Washington, Pod 400, Urbana. There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is encouraged. Register here.

DCSS representatives will be on-site to provide attendees with expert assistance on child support case-specific customer service and other critical family support including enrollment, paternity, child support orders and enforcement, order modification, and income withholding.





In addition, legal services representatives will have a presence at the event including the Illinois Attorney General's Office, State's Attorneys' offices, and Legal Aid. HFS' Medical Division and partner Medicaid Managed Care Organizations will have representatives on-site to provide information and assist families with renewing their Medicaid coverage or enrolling in the Illinois Medicaid program.





"The Division of Child Support Services does vital work for Illinois families every day that helps improve their financial well-being," said HFS Director Theresa Eagleson. "If people need assistance establishing financial or medical support orders on behalf of their children, we want them to know that our team is here as a resource and at no cost to families."





"This year, we are pleased to be continuing and expanding our Family Resource Day event, which gives us the opportunity to connect more Illinois families with child support services," said Bryan Tribble, Administrator of the Division of Child Support Services at HFS. "We want to be sure that families across the state know about the free services that exist for parents and children in families where they are not living with their parents, and we encourage families to come out to learn more at our events in Springfield and Urbana."









In addition to the Resource Day events, the division is also marking Child Support Awareness Month with service projects. Each Child Support regional office has chosen a local charity to partner with and raise funds for throughout the month of August. The chosen organizations include Parent Place, Sarah's Inn, Fatherhood Encouragement Project, Peoria Rescue Ministries, House of Hope, Diaper Ministries - Got You Covered, Joliet Boys and Girls Club, Crisis Nursery, Collinsville Food Pantry and Mutual Ground.





In Illinois, DCSS provides child support services to approximately 346,000 families. Services include helping parents establish paternity, establishing fair child support orders, and enforcing them when necessary. These services are available to anyone who needs them, regardless of economic status. Annually, HFS collects approximately $1.2 billion in child support for Illinois families.

HFS has regional Child Support offices in Aurora, Champaign, Chicago, Collinsville, Joliet, Marion, Peoria, Rockford, and Springfield.





August is the designated Child Support Awareness Month because it is the anniversary of the establishment of the Child Support Enforcement Program in the Social Security Act of 1975.





About the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services





The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is responsible for providing healthcare coverage for adults and children who qualify for Medicaid, and for providing Child Support Services to help ensure that Illinois children receive financial support from both parents. The department is organized into two major divisions, Medical Programs and Child Support Services. In addition, the Office of Inspector General is maintained within the agency, but functions as a separate, independent entity reporting directly to the governor's office.