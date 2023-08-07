Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra's Visit to Seattle to Host APEC’s High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy (SOM3 2023)

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra hosted his global health counterparts from around the world for the High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy (HLMHE) at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Senior Officials' and Ministerial Meetings (SOM 3) in Seattle, Washington.

The U.S., as the host economy for 2023, has selected the theme of “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All”. Under the auspices of this theme, the health work stream and HLMHE focused on three health priorities:

strengthening primary health care (PHC) and its linkages to pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR),

innovation in digital health, and

strengthening gender and health equity in the economy

As the Chair of HLMHE, Secretary Becerra expressed the U.S. government's ongoing commitment to strong partnerships with APEC member economies. He emphasized our commitment to leveraging innovations for global health to advance research and development of medical countermeasures for health emergencies, investing in developing new antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance, and accelerating sustainable health financing.

In addition, the Secretary expressed the United States' commitment to furthering APEC's work spanning wide range of policy domains within health and the economy, including trade and investment facilitation, digital innovations in health, sexual and reproductive health and rights, clean energy and climate impacts on health, sustainable financing to enable universal health coverage, and pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.