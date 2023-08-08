NEW LAW FIRM OFFERS CONTEMPORARY APPROACH TO INVESTIGATIONS, STRATEGIC COUNSEL, AND CRISIS MANAGEMENT SERVICES
Saint Park LLP launches practice in Detroit and D.C; partners Kya Henley and Calyssa Zellars leverage cross-industry experience to service a varied client baseDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES , August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Park LLP, a new boutique law firm with offices in Detroit, Michigan and Washington, D.C., provides investigations, strategic counsel, and crisis management services to corporations and high-profile individuals. The partnership between Michigan Law graduates, Kya Henley and Calyssa Zellars, harnesses the latest legal technology to provide an interactive and comprehensive client experience.
Saint Park utilizes its cross industry experience to provide strategic counsel, investigations, and crisis management planning aimed at protecting clients' reputations and mitigating future risks. Founded by attorneys Kya Henley and Calyssa Zellars, the two bring national and international legal experience from a broad array of investigatory and transactional matters. The two met as schoolmates at the University of Michigan Law School, and named the firm after the cities their mothers hail from–paying homage to the firm’s east coast and midwest roots.
Kya Henley is an investigations attorney, who most recently worked in the Global Litigation practice at Cadwalder, Wickersham & Taft LLP in New York. Kya has handled dozens of multi-million dollar internal, enforcement, and congressional investigations for large corporations, religious and financial institutions, government contractors, and high-profile individuals. Kya brings a variety of litigation, advocacy, and negotiation skills as Co-Managing Partner of Saint Park LLP.
“Having practiced in both public interest and BigLaw roles, we see how the legal profession can benefit from innovation and thoughtful entrepreneurship,” said Kya Henley, Saint Park LLP Founding Partner. “We look forward to enhancing the client experience by combining our first-rate legal services with streamlined and interactive processes.”
Calyssa Zellars is an experienced attorney and crisis communications professional. She most recently worked on the Legal Affairs and Crisis Communications team at BerlinRosen. Calyssa began her PR career with the Detroit Lions, conducting media outreach for the team’s internal business units. Calyssa has practiced law in both litigation and transactional roles, as the Chief Counsel for Impact Litigation at the Decarceration Collective, and as an attorney at Honigman LLP, focusing on buy-side private M&A advisory services for private equity funds.
“Impact has always been the focus of my career,” said Calyssa Zellars, Saint Park LLP Founding Partner. “In joining forces with Kya to create Saint Park, we are leveraging our varied industry experiences to provide access to quality legal services that maximize impact for our clients.
About Saint Park LLP
Saint Park LLP is a boutique law firm committed to providing top-tier investigations, strategic counsel, and crisis management services. With offices in Detroit and the District of Columbia, Saint Park LLP offers legal representation to a diverse client base across all business sectors. For more information, visit saintparklaw.com.
Calyssa Zellars
Saint Park LLP
czellars@saintparklaw.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram