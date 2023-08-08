Navina Named to the 2023 CB Insights GenAI 50 List of Most Innovative Generative AI Startups
Navina recognized for first-of-its-kind generative AI assistantNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Navina, the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered clinical platform and creator of a proprietary generative AI assistant, today announced its inclusion in CB Insights’ first annual GenAI 50 ranking, a list of the world’s top 50 most innovative companies developing generative AI applications and infrastructure across industries.
"Being selected for CB Insights' inaugural GenAI 50 ranking is a significant recognition of our AI assistant's potential and the innovative strides we're making at Navina," said Ronen Lavi, CEO and Co-founder of Navina. "Combined with our recent inclusion in CB Insights’ AI 100 list, this affirmation fuels our team's determination to drive positive change in healthcare through AI, and reinforces our commitment to optimizing physician workflows and delivering better patient care. We are excited to continue exploring the possibilities of generative AI and its impact on healthcare."
Navina brings medically-informed AI to the point of care with a solution that impacts every patient interaction, empowering physicians to deliver more personalized, proactive care. The company’s recently-announced AI assistant is another powerful tool that aims to reduce the administrative burden and combat physician burnout. The assistant utilizes generative AI to help physicians understand their patients’ health status, handle administrative requests, and get recommendations for care using the natural language of primary care.
"Generative AI has created a paradigm shift in how companies innovate, and our first ever GenAI 50 cohort is leading the way,” said Deepashri Varadharajan, Director of AI Research at CB Insights. “Together, they are pushing the boundaries of drug discovery, human-machine interfaces, database tech, and more. As this future seemingly unfolds before our eyes, I cannot wait to see what they accomplish next.”
The CB Insights’ research team picked these 50 private market vendors using datasets, including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, business relationships, Yardstiq transcripts, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength - and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential.
Quick facts on the 2023 GenAI 50:
- Equity funding and deals: The cohort has raised nearly $20B across 144 deals since 2019 (as of 7/31/23).
- Unicorns: There are 11 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.
- Most Represented Categories: The cohort is broken down across 7 industries, 9 cross-industry applications, and 5 categories of AI development tools. Foundational models & APIs account for the largest portion of the winners (6 companies). Winners here are developing core AI models and offer API access to enterprises to allow developers to build a wide range of applications such as summarization, toxic content moderation, and customer sentiment analysis. Media & entertainment follows closely behind with 5 winners. This category represents applications like video & podcast editing and genAI-powered visual effect tools.
- Geographic distributions: The Gen AI 50 winners represent 7 different countries across the globe. Three quarters of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The UK comes in second with 5 winners, and Canada and the Netherlands follow closely with 2 each. Other countries home to a winner/winners on this list include France, Germany, and Israel.
ABOUT NAVINA
Navina uses medically informed AI to turn chaotic data into an intuitive and concise Patient Portrait that allows physicians and the entire care team to assess, collaborate and act on even the most complicated cases instantly. Designed for and loved by physicians, Navina allows for high-quality and empathic patient care, resulting in better treatment, reduced missed diagnoses and a reduced burden on physicians. The company was named to the CB Insights AI 100 list of most innovative artificial intelligence companies in the world for 2023.
For more information, please visit: https://www.navina.ai/
Navina
Navina
Navina@5wpr.com