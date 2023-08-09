Littleton Elementary School District, AZ, Streamlines Procurement with OpenGov
Overwhelmed by a paper-based procurement system, Littleton Elementary School District OpenGov was looking for a solution. OpenGov lightened the load.ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Overwhelmed by a growing workload and hindered by a paper-based procurement system, Littleton Elementary School District in Avondale and Tolleson, Arizona, urgently needed to digitize and standardize its processes. OpenGov, the leader in procurement software for local government, was chosen as the ideal partner for the transformation.
The District, serving the communities of Avondale and Tolleson, was facing the challenge of a lone staff member managing all purchasing, with a cumbersome paper-based process as one of its main obstacles. The search for a solution focused on streamlining processes and maintaining efficiency in the long term. OpenGov Procurement distinguished itself with its ability to standardize workflows and provide seamless vendor engagement, proving to be the perfect fit.
With the deployment of OpenGov Procurement, the Littleton Elementary School District looks forward to a substantial improvement in its procurement operations. The new system will enhance efficiency by eliminating paper-based processes, allowing the staff to better manage workloads, including solicitation development and contract management, while improving the vendor experience. Moreover, the adaptability of OpenGov's software promises to help the District maintain efficient procurement practices, adjusting to future changes and growth.
Littleton Elementary School District, AZ joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here