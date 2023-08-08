Town of Wellfleet, MA, Chooses OpenGov to Modernize Permitting and Licensing
The Town of Wellfleet was struggling with inefficient paper processes and manual data entry. OpenGov was the answer.MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Struggling with inefficient paper processes and manual data entry, the Town of Wellfleet, MA, had a pressing need to overhaul its permitting and licensing system. The search ended with OpenGov, a proven software provider for local government known for its integrated and automated solutions.
The Town of Wellfleet, a vibrant community with a strong commitment to enhancing municipal services, had been battling with the inefficiencies of paper-based processes in permitting. In its search for a robust digital solution, it was looking for a system that could eliminate departmental silos and automate permitting and licensing tasks. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its comprehensive functionality and potential to streamline operations across departments.
Anticipating the rollout of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town of Wellfleet is eager to witness the positive transformation of its permitting and licensing work. The new initiative is expected to automate routine tasks, eliminating manual processes and saving valuable administrative time. Further, interdepartmental communication is set to become seamless, fostering increased efficiency and improved service delivery for the community.
The Town of Wellfleet, MA joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
