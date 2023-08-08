Nashville’s Annie Scherer has the #1 song on music’s leading platform for indie artists.

— Bruce Tyler, CEO aBreak Music
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, an international indie artist discovery platform, announced that ‘Everywhere I Go (Everybody’s the Same)’ by indie recording artist Annie Scherer, has risen to the top spot on the aBreak58. Check out her #1 song at abreakmusic.com

Dark-pop, Nashville artist, Annie Scherer merges her love of rock ’n roll classics with her passion for alternative music to produce her own unique sound. Her music has been compared to artists such as Lorde and Lana Del Rey. A classically trained vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, Annie’s first full-length album, “Garden Bed” was entirely self-written, self-produced, and has been widely praised, including a feature in American Songwriter. Recently, Annie signed on with model/talent agency, AMAX.

“aBreak’s mission for independent artists is unique and substantial.” said Annie Scherer “It means the world to me that people love my music, and it’s such an honor to be #1 on the aBreak58!”

Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres, from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.

“Annie represents a wide-ranging sound and vibe coming out of Nashville. ‘Everywhere I Go (Everybody’s the Same)’ caught our attention from the first listen.” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music “The melody and lyrics grab you immediately. There’s no question that Annie’s music stands out from the crowd… She’s a special talent on the rise.”

About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S.-based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, having worked closely with artists like Beyonce, John Mayer, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, and many others. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station, playing 100% music from indie artists around the world, have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://aBreakmusic.com/

Everywhere I go (Everybody's the Same) by Annie Scherer, Indie Recording Artist

About

aBreak Music is a free new music and artist discovery platform based in the US. It is different from other platforms because those running and associated with aBreak are some of the most experienced and connected executives in music. They know the most important gatekeepers in the music industry who can help you break into the industry. In fact, they are one of them. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station launched in the spring of 2022. It already has the most influential playlist and radio station for indie artists in music. The aBreak58 playlist is derived from music uploaded by indie artists from around the world (representing varying genres), with human A&R’s listening and determining the 58 songs being rotated on aBreak58 radio. Songs making the aBreak58 stay on the playlist and radio for a minimum of two weeks. Those performing well (through fan engagement, thumbs up (likes), and/or industry response), stay on the playlist for additional weeks, or even months. Music gatekeepers (top execs at major labels, influential indie labels, major radio groups, publishers, brands, etc.) are listening, with the aBreak58 playlist and radio station becoming prominent tools in finding the best-emerging talent. You want to be on the aBreak58. It could change the course of your career. Founder/CEO Bruce Tyler and partner Jay Stevens are putting together one of the best teams in music – a team that will grow throughout 2023. You’ll want to be paying attention to all that’s coming soon.

https://abreakmusic.com

