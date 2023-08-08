Nashville’s Annie Scherer has the #1 song on music’s leading platform for indie artists.

About

aBreak Music is a free new music and artist discovery platform based in the US. It is different from other platforms because those running and associated with aBreak are some of the most experienced and connected executives in music. They know the most important gatekeepers in the music industry who can help you break into the industry. In fact, they are one of them. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station launched in the spring of 2022. It already has the most influential playlist and radio station for indie artists in music. The aBreak58 playlist is derived from music uploaded by indie artists from around the world (representing varying genres), with human A&R’s listening and determining the 58 songs being rotated on aBreak58 radio. Songs making the aBreak58 stay on the playlist and radio for a minimum of two weeks. Those performing well (through fan engagement, thumbs up (likes), and/or industry response), stay on the playlist for additional weeks, or even months. Music gatekeepers (top execs at major labels, influential indie labels, major radio groups, publishers, brands, etc.) are listening, with the aBreak58 playlist and radio station becoming prominent tools in finding the best-emerging talent. You want to be on the aBreak58. It could change the course of your career. Founder/CEO Bruce Tyler and partner Jay Stevens are putting together one of the best teams in music – a team that will grow throughout 2023. You’ll want to be paying attention to all that’s coming soon.

https://abreakmusic.com