Veeco Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results With Record Semiconductor Revenue

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Revenue of $161.6 million, compared with $164.0 million in the same period last year

GAAP net loss of $85.3 million, or $1.61 loss per diluted share, included a $97.1 million loss related to debt refinancing, compared with net income of $9.7 million, or $0.18 earnings per diluted share in the same period last year

Non-GAAP net income of $20.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared with $20.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share in the same period last year



PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data





GAAP Results Q2 '23 Q2 '22 Revenue $ 161.6 $ 164.0 Net income (loss) $ (85.3 ) $ 9.7 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.61 ) $ 0.18





Non-GAAP Results Q2 '23 Q2 '22 Operating income $ 24.3 $ 23.0 Net income $ 20.6 $ 20.0 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.35

“Veeco had another solid quarter with strong top and bottom-line Non-GAAP results driven by record Semiconductor revenue,” commented Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to execute our Laser Annealing growth strategy in advanced node logic and memory by winning new customers and applications.”

“Veeco is uniquely positioned with differentiated technologies in secular growth markets. Looking ahead, we expect opportunities for our technologies to grow as customers continue to adopt our products for their most advanced node devices used for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s third quarter 2023:

Revenue is expected in the range of $155 million to $175 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.16 to $0.27

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.30 to $0.40



Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, August 7, 2023 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com . A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and on those of our customers and suppliers; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Contacts: Investors: Anthony Pappone (516) 500-8798 apappone@veeco.com Media: Kevin Long (516) 714-3978 klong@veeco.com





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 161,641 $ 163,999 $ 315,145 $ 320,425 Cost of sales 94,131 99,732 185,618 190,146 Gross profit 67,510 64,267 129,527 130,279 Operating expenses, net: Research and development 27,384 26,016 54,945 50,133 Selling, general, and administrative 23,822 22,950 46,449 45,844 Amortization of intangible assets 2,123 2,505 4,235 5,009 Other operating expense (income), net 493 (27 ) 404 (47 ) Total operating expenses, net 53,822 51,444 106,033 100,939 Operating income 13,688 12,823 23,494 29,340 Interest expense, net (632 ) (2,635 ) (1,434 ) (5,438 ) Other income (expense), net (97,091 ) — (97,091 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes (84,035 ) 10,188 (75,031 ) 23,902 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,285 533 1,548 917 Net income (loss) $ (85,320 ) $ 9,655 $ (76,579 ) $ 22,985 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.61 ) $ 0.19 $ (1.48 ) $ 0.46 Diluted $ (1.61 ) $ 0.18 $ (1.48 ) $ 0.43 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 52,861 49,697 51,764 49,702 Diluted 52,861 59,455 51,764 59,521





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,524 $ 154,925 Restricted cash 437 547 Short-term investments 105,875 147,488 Accounts receivable, net 130,140 124,221 Contract assets 20,490 16,507 Inventories 244,470 206,908 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,218 18,305 Total current assets 709,154 668,901 Property, plant and equipment, net 111,993 107,281 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,611 26,467 Intangible assets, net 48,192 23,887 Goodwill 214,964 181,943 Deferred income taxes 115,314 116,349 Other assets 3,219 3,355 Total assets $ 1,228,447 $ 1,128,183 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 63,212 $ 52,049 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 61,823 56,031 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 156,700 127,223 Income taxes payable 563 2,432 Current portion of long-term debt — 20,169 Total current liabilities 282,298 257,904 Deferred income taxes 6,878 1,285 Long-term debt 274,335 254,491 Long-term operating lease liabilities 32,838 33,581 Other liabilities 19,498 3,098 Total liabilities 615,847 550,359 Total stockholders’ equity 612,600 577,824 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,228,447 $ 1,128,183

Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q2 2023) (in thousands) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-Based Three months ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 161,641 $ 161,641 Gross profit 67,510 1,572 — 69,082 Gross margin 41.8 % 42.7 % Operating expenses 53,822 (6,360 ) (2,123 ) (549 ) 44,790 Operating income 13,688 7,932 2,123 549 ^ 24,292 Net income (loss) (85,320 ) 7,932 2,123 95,868 ^ 20,603





_________________________

^ - See table below for additional details.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q2 2023) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2023 Changes in contingent consideration $ 350 Acquisition related 199 Subtotal 549 Non-cash interest expense 288 Other (income) expense, net 97,091 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (2,060 ) Total Other $ 95,868





_________________________

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.





Net Income per Common Share (Q2 2023) (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income (loss) $ (85,320 ) $ 20,603 Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes — 1,482 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (85,320 ) $ 22,085 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 52,861 52,861 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards — 838 Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes (1) — 3,385 Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)(2) — 4,152 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 52,861 61,236 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.61 ) $ 0.39 Diluted $ (1.61 ) $ 0.36

_________________________

(1) - Weighted average based on number of days outstanding during the period, considering the debt refinancing transaction on May 19, 2023.

(2) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q2 2022) (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-based Three months ended June 30, 2022 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 163,999 $ 163,999 Gross profit 64,267 1,251 654 66,172 Gross margin 39.2 % 40.3 % Operating expenses 51,444 (5,027 ) (2,505 ) (719 ) 43,193 Operating income 12,823 6,278 2,505 1,373 ^ 22,979 Net income 9,655 6,278 2,505 1,537 ^ 19,975

_________________________

^ - See table below for additional details.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q2 2022) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2022 Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project $ 1,313 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 60 Subtotal 1,373 Non-cash interest expense 239 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (75 ) Total Other $ 1,537

_________________________

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.







Net Income per Common Share (Q2 2022) (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2022 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income $ 9,655 $ 19,975 Interest expense associated with convertible notes 1,273 2,467 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,928 $ 22,442 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 49,697 49,697 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards 816 816 Dilutive effect of 2023 Convertible Senior Notes — 504 Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes — 5,521 Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1) 8,942 6,771 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 59,455 63,309 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.35

_________________________

(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q2 2023 and 2022) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP Net income (loss) $ (85,320 ) $ 9,655 Share-based compensation 7,932 6,278 Amortization 2,123 2,505 Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project — 1,313 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting — 60 Changes in contingent consideration 350 — Acquisition related 199 — Interest (income) expense, net 632 2,635 Other (income) expense, net 97,091 — Income tax expense (benefit) 1,285 533 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 24,292 $ 22,979





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q3 2023) (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Guidance for the three months ending Share-based September 30, 2023 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 155 - $ 175 $ 155 - $ 175 Gross profit 63 - 73 2 — — 65 - 75 Gross margin 41 % - 42 % 42 % - 43 % Operating expenses 53 - 55 (6 ) (2 ) — 45 - 47 Operating income (loss) 10 - 17 8 2 — 20 - 27 Net income (loss) $ 9 - $ 15 8 2 (2 ) $ 17 - $ 23 Income (loss) per diluted common share $ 0.16 - $ 0.27 $ 0.30 - $ 0.40





Income per Diluted Common Share (Q3 2023) (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2023 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 9 - $ 15 $ 17 - $ 23 Interest expense associated with convertible notes — 1 1 1 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 9 - $ 16 $ 18 - $ 24 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 55 55 55 55 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards 1 1 1 1 Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes — 1 1 1 Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1) 2 2 2 2 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 58 59 59 59 Net income (loss) per common share: Income (loss) per diluted common share $ 0.16 - $ 0.27 $ 0.30 - $ 0.40

_________________________



(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q3 2023) (in millions) (unaudited) Guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2023 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 9 - $ 15 Share-based compensation 8 - 8 Amortization 2 - 2 Income tax expense (benefit) 1 - 2 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 20 - $ 27

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.