Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,709 in the last 365 days.

TSS, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON MONDAY, August 14th, 2023

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center and mission critical facilities and technology services company, will report financial results for its second quarter 2023 on Monday August 14th, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4.30 p.m. eastern time that day.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1-888-596-4144 toll free from the U.S., or 1-646-968-2525 for international callers. The event ID number is 3667493. Investors may also access a live audio web cast of this conference call under the “events” tab on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tss-inc.ir.rdgfilings.com .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately four hours after the conclusion of the call and will be made available until September 14, 2023. The audio replay can be accessed at the following url: EVENT | ECHO PLAYBACK (registrations.events)

The conference ID code to access the digital playback is 3667493. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 calendar days.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS provides a comprehensive suite of services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, refresh and take-back of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities they are housed in. TSS provides a single-source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities and the infrastructure systems that are critical to their function. TSS’s services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management and IT reseller and procurement services. www.tssiusa.com

# # #



Company Contact:
John Penver
Chief Financial Officer
TSS, Inc.
Phone: (512) 310-1000

Primary Logo

You just read:

TSS, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON MONDAY, August 14th, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more