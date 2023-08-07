Five Delaware Arts Organizations Receive Special Presenter Initiatives Grants from MidAtlantic Arts

Statewide, Del. (August 7, 2023) – Mid Atlantic Arts, in partnership with the Delaware Division of the Arts, has announced over $102,000 in grants, across five states, through the 2023-2024 Special Presenter Initiatives program.

The Special Presenter Initiatives program provides funding to small and mid-size presenting organizations in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, West Virginia, and the Native nations that share this geography. The program supports presenting projects with professional touring artists and ensembles from anywhere worldwide. The supported projects include public performances as well as community engagement activities that enhance the performance experience and offer meaningful exchanges between touring artists and a presenter’s community.

The artistic engagements proposed by applicant presenters are diverse in performance genre and artist identity. Examples of Special Presenter Initiatives engagement and community exchange include Delaware-based, groundbreaking female Kora player Sona Jobarteh will be presented in her home state by Arden Club, along with her band, to share her evolution of the African musical tradition through performances and an open Q/A and sound-check.

African Kora virtuoso Sona Jobarteh.

“We congratulate the grantees of the 2023-2024 Special Presenter Initiatives program,” said Jessica Ball, the Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “These grants will play a pivotal role in bringing exceptional artists and diverse performances to the First State. Our mission at the Delaware Division of the Arts is to foster artistic excellence and enrich the cultural landscape of Delaware, and these grants align perfectly with that goal. We are excited to witness the meaningful exchanges between touring artists and our communities, and we look forward to the transformative impact these performances will have on our state.”

The 2023-2024 grantees from Delaware include:

“Mid-Atlantic Arts plays a vital role in bringing exceptionally talented artists to our community through their generous support,” said Delaware Symphony Orchestra CEO J.C. Barker. “Not only does their assistance enable the DSO to showcase these important artists, but it also provided the necessary resources to foster a collaboration with young talents at the Music School of Delaware. This partnership created invaluable opportunities for aspiring young musicians to learn from a musical virtuoso.”

“CCAC is humbled and honored to be the recipient of a Special Presenter Initiative Grant from Mid Atlantic Arts,” said Christina Cultural Arts Center Executive Director James Rhodes. “As we continue to move beyond shuttered venues and welcome visitors back to CCAC, this funding allows us to engage dynamic artists from around our region and across the country to reconnect with our thousands of supporters.”

Ron Ozer from the Arden Concert Gild stated, “the Special Presenters grant allows Arden Concert Gild to take bigger risks booking unusual eclectic but top tier artists from around the world, such as Lankum, in one of only 5 appearances across the US in one week in 2023.”

Carol Dennis, Executive Director of Coastal Concerts stated, “I’m a strong believer that music has a special way of inspiring and transforming our lives in a multitude of ways. The Mid Atlantic Arts Special Presenter Initiative Program is a remarkable program that allows us to enrich the lives of the youth and adults in southern Delaware by supporting the presentation of our educational outreach programs and concerts by renowned musicians.”

Image: African Kora virtuoso Sona Jobarteh.

##

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

About Mid Atlantic Arts

Mid Atlantic Arts supports artists, presenters, and organizations through unique programming, grant support, partnerships, and information sharing. Created in 1979, Mid Atlantic Arts is aligned with the region’s state arts councils and the National Endowment for the Arts. We combine state and federal funding with private support from corporations, foundations, and individuals to nurture diverse artistic expression while connecting people to meaningful arts experiences within our region and beyond. To learn more about Mid Atlantic Arts visit www.midatlanticarts.org.

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is dedicated to cultivating and supporting the arts to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.