Karenthia A. Barber Appointed First Black Woman To Serve As Maryland Port Commissioner

Maryland Native With Longtime Record of Public Service

I thank Governor Moore for this appointment. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Commissioners to make impactful decisions that will drive the growth and success of the Port of Baltimore.” — Karenthia A. Barber

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karenthia A. Barber has been appointed by Maryland Governor Wes Moore to serve on the Maryland Port Commission, making her the first black woman to hold this position. The Maryland Port Commission (MPC) is responsible for developing policies that aim to enhance the competitive standing of the Port of Baltimore in the global maritime industry. As a Maryland Port Commissioner, Ms. Barber will play an instrumental role in driving the growth and success of the Port of Baltimore.

Ms. Karenthia A. Barber is widely recognized as a top consultant, strategist, and speaker with extensive experience in business, education, and human resources. She is the Founder and CEO of Professional Development Associates, LLC, a consulting firm that provides leadership and workforce training, coaching, and human resources consulting services.

Additionally, the firm conducts diversity, equity, and inclusion audits and consulting, which highlights Ms. Barber's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Ms. Barber earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and she completed her graduate studies at Penn State University. She is a graduate of Leadership Maryland and Coach University, Furthermore, Ms. Barber has taught at the university and community college levels, furthering her commitment to advancing education opportunities for all individuals.

Ms. Barber's parents instilled in her a strong sense of civic responsibility, leading her to volunteer hundreds of hours annually to serve various organizations. These include the Baltimore City Historical Society, Baltimore Votes, the Maryland Democratic Party, and the Morgan State University President's Committee for the MSU Choir. Her dedication to service extends to her role as the first woman Chair of the Board of Trustees of Maryland Automobile Insurance, where she provided governance and leadership for the $100-million carrier.

Ms. Barber's outstanding achievements have been recognized through several prestigious awards, including The Maryland Daily Record's Top 100 Women in Maryland in 2016 and 2022, Influence Digest's Top 15 Coaches in Baltimore in 2022, and the Living Legend Award from the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs. These accolades are a testament to her exceptional leadership, expertise, and commitment to excellence in all her endeavors.

Ms. Barber is a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Links, Inc, further highlighting her commitment to community service and involvement.

She looks forward to collaborating with her fellow Commissioners to make impactful decisions that will drive the growth and success of the Port of Baltimore.