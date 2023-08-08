August Heavy Equipment and Truck Virtual Auction set by TriStar Auction Group
TriStar Auction Group, LLC announces their August heavy equipment and truck consignment auction on Wednesday, August 16 at 9 am.”LEBANON, TN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TriStar Auction Group, LLC (www.tristarauction.com) announces their August heavy equipment and truck consignment auction on Wednesday, August 16 at 9 am according to Daniel Pruitt, owner of the company.
“We are so grateful for the support that we have received from day one of starting TriStar Auction Group. We have been trusted by our sellers to sell millions of dollars of equipment & truck assets since our first auction in November of 2022,” said Pruitt. “With over one thousand registered bidders in our June 2023 auction, we are expecting continued success and look forward to serving our customers well for many sales to come.”
Accepting consignments until Aug 11th. Please contact us now for maximum advertising exposure. For more information about consigning to this or future auctions or other services we can provide call TriStar Auction Group (615.301.1600) or visit www.TriStarAuction.com.
The August 16 Heavy Equipment & Truck Virtual Auction catalog features heavy equipment, trucks, farm equipment, implements, attachments and trailers to include -- heavy equipment, crawler tractors, asphalt & paving equipment, forklifts, skid steers, construction attachments, wheel loaders, tractors & farm equipment, forestry equipment, truck tractors, semi-trailers, lowboys, equipment trailers, tag trailers, trailers, dump trucks, pickup trucks, specialty trucks, box trucks, mechanics trucks, service trucks, shipping containers, vehicles and more.
Some of the highlights include the following:
• Lot 1240: 1987 CAT D6H Crawler Tractor
• Lot 993: 2012 Caterpillar CT660 T/A Truck Tractor
• Lot 999: 2017 CAT 249D Skid Steer
• Lot 1251: 2020 Kubota SVL95-2S Skid Steer
• Lot 1118: 2018 Kubota B2650HSD Farm Tractor
• Lot 1528: 2014 John Deere 6125M Farm Tractor
• Lot 1121: 1997 Volvo L120C Wheel Loader
The TriStar auction yard is conveniently located at 3550 Murfreesboro Rd., Lebanon, TN 37090 for consignment deliveries and auction pickup.
The auction is open to the public and will be a virtual live event with online only bidding. Visit the TriStar Auction website for bidding and updates to the auction catalog.
TriStar Auction Group is based in Lebanon, TN and specializes in the sale of heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets through virtual online-only auctions.
For information about TriStar Auction Group visit www.TriStarAuction.com or call (615.301.1600) for more information.
About TriStar Auction Group
TriStar Auction Group has created a one-of-kind virtual auction platform where buyers can purchase your heavy equipment and trucks online from any location. We are incorporating the newest technology and using the latest techniques in the auction industry. By doing so we are producing the highest level of results. Bid virtually with our live auctioneer and catch all the action. Your heavy equipment & truck auction specialist.
Daniel Pruitt
TriStar Auction Group, LLC
+1 615-301-1600
