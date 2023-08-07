Homeowners Experience Victory in Retaining Their Home and Obtaining Loan Modification Assistance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry and Veronica Smitherman, residents of 3541 Vanderbilt Cir, Corona, CA 92881, have achieved a significant milestone in their homeownership journey, securing their home and obtaining a permanent loan modification, thanks to the support of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates (N.A.C.A Law).
The Smithermans, who have owned their home since January 1998 and secured a $185,000.00 loan in April 2003, faced challenging times in May 2022 due to the Covid-19 virus shutdown and the tragic loss of their daughter. Despite their persistent efforts to find a solution with their lender, they discovered on March 8, 2023, while visiting their daughter's grave, that their home had been foreclosed and sold to a third party for $581,000.
During this challenging period, the Smithermans were approached by several foreclosure consultants and companies offering assistance with a $366,000.00 surplus retrieval. However, their ultimate hope was to reclaim the surplus funds and retain ownership of their beloved home. Through a simple Google search for 'Trustee Sale Reversal,' they came across the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates (N.A.C.A Law) at www.trusteesalereversals.org. Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a faith-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to financial literacy, homeownership preservation, and affordable housing, aligns perfectly with Smitherman's needs and aspirations.
Assured by the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates commitment to helping them stay in their home as long as possible, the Smithermans were also introduced to the Consumer Defense Law Group, a vital partner of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. Consumer Defense Law Group, whose website is www.cdlawgroup.com, helped them reverse the Trustee Sale.
Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Consumer Defense Law Group, led by Principal Managing Attorney Anthony Cara, the Trustee Sale was successfully reversed. On April 19, 2023, while visiting their daughter's grave, the Smithermans received life-altering news: they were offered a new, sustainable loan modification, restoring the home into their name with an affordable payment plan that had previously been denied to them multiple times.
We are deeply honored to have been of service to Larry and Veronica Smitherman during this challenging time. Witnessing their journey and successfully reversing the Trustee Sale has been incredibly fulfilling," said Attorney Anthony Cara. "While we cannot guarantee results, we pledge our unwavering effort and dedication when homeowners like the Smithermans trust us."
This victory highlights the invaluable mission of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates in providing crucial support and advocacy for homeowners in need. Through their commitment to financial literacy, homeownership preservation, and affordable housing, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates continues to positively impact the lives of individuals and families across the nation.
J. De La Vega
