Boeing 737 MAX Airplanes Found to Have Significant Electrical Problem That Could Result in Loss of Safe Flight
This Problem Could Result in the Loss of Significant Flight Crew Instruments and Displays, Leading to Loss of Safe Flight and LandingWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking requesting public comment on Monday for a proposed Airworthiness Directive (AD) to correct an unsafe condition on Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.[1] The proposed directive is applicable to certain Boeing 737-8 and 737-9 MAX airplanes.
The problem involves inadequate electrical bonding and grounding which can lead to unreliable operation of aircraft systems and potential loss of the aircraft. The notice explains the unsafe condition in part as follows:
“This AD was prompted by a determination that the loss of ground through the P6 panel results in the failure of the standby power control unit (SPCU). The loss of the SPCU and P6 would result in the loss of significant flight crew instrumentation and displays.”
“The FAA is issuing this AD to address loss of the SPCU and P6 panel. The unsafe condition, if not addressed, would result in the loss of significant flight crew instruments and displays, and may lead to loss of continued safe flight and landing.”
“The SPCU provides AC and DC electrical power in the event there is a loss of power provided by primary electrical sources.”
The P6 circuit breaker panel is located on the flight deck behind the First Officer. The panel provides circuit breakers for many of the aircraft's most critical electrical systems.
Inadequate and/or improper electrical bonding and grounding is not a new problem for Boeing’s 737 MAX airplanes. In April 2021 another serious electrical bonding and grounding problem was found involving the P6 Panel and the SPCU.[2] This problem came to light five months after the 737 MAX completed what was deemed an exhaustive 20-month recertification process overseen by the FAA. At the time, the FAA Administrator called Boeing’s 737 MAX airplane “the most heavily scrutinized transport aircraft in aviation history.”[3] Since then, MAX airplanes continue to exhibit unexplained electrical malfunctions.[4]
Boeing leadership was made aware of the potential for electrical problems stemming from rushed production and engineering quality issues in the 737 factory as early as the spring of 2018, when chronic problems with electrical testing were reported to Boeing’s 737 General Manager in June 2018 and to Boeing’s CEO, General Counsel and Board of Directors in Feb 2019.[5] While Boeing has denied that production problems played a role in either of the two MAX crashes (Lion Air Flight 610 on October 29, 2018, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 10, 2019), both airplanes were found to have exhibited electrical failures.[6][7]
Boeing has delivered 1,244 MAX airplanes worldwide. In the United States, Southwest Airlines has 169 MAX airplanes, United Airlines has 118, American Airlines has 49, and Alaska Airlines has 38. Boeing has also delivered 870 other MAX airplanes to at least 35 international carriers including but not limited to: Ryanair, Flydubai, TUI, Air Canada, Aeromexico, Turkish Airlines, Air China, WestJet, Copa Airlines, SpiceJet, GOL and China Southern. (source: Boeing Airplane Deliveries as of 6/30/23)
The next step in the Airworthiness Directive process allows Boeing, airlines, unions, and the public to provide comments. We strongly encourage the public to comment. Comments are due by Sep 21, 2023.
To provide comments go to Regulations.gov and search for FAA_FRDOC_0001-24533 then scroll down and select Documents. There is a blue comment box on the upper left.
[1] FAA Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), Aug 7, 2023, https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-08-07/pdf/2023-16644.pdf
[2] FAA Airworthiness Directive, April 30, 2021, https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-04-30/pdf/2021-09221.pdf
[3] FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, FAA Ungrounds 737 MAX, Nov 18, 2020, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_5cpPGEj1Q
[4] “Implementation and Oversight of the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act” Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Republican Questions for the Record, https://www.foundationforaviationsafety.org/reports/implementation-and-oversight-of-the-aircraft-certification-safety-and-accountability-act-republican-questions-for-the-record
[5] U.S. Congress, House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, Boeing MAX Investigation, Dec 11, 2019, Congressional Record,
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/PW/PW00/20191211/110296/HHRG-116-PW00-Wstate-PiersonE-20191211.pdf
[6] Komite Nasional Keselamatan Transportasi Republic Of Indonesia, Lion Air Flight 610, Final Accident Report, Oct 25, 2019, https://www.flightradar24.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/JT610-PK-LQP-Final-Report.pdf
[7] The Federal Democratic Republic Of Ethiopia Ministry Of Transport And Logistics Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau Investigation Report On Accident To The B737-MAX8 Reg. Et-Avj Operated By Ethiopian Airlines, Final Accident Report, Dec 23, 2022, https://www.foundationforaviationsafety.org/reports/et302-final-aircraft-accident-investigation
The Foundation for Aviation Safety
The Foundation for Aviation Safety is a non-profit organization dedicated to informing the public about critical issues involving aviation safety. Our mission is to improve public safety. The Foundation for Aviation Safety works with leading experts in the aviation industry, including but not limited to, pilots, engineers, mechanics, technicians, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, flight dispatchers, and safety regulators.
https://www.foundationforaviationsafety.org/
Media Department
The Foundation for Aviation Safety
media@foundationforaviationsafety.org