Governor Newsom Statement on Fallen Firefighters and Pilot in Riverside County Helicopter Collision

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the deaths of CAL FIRE Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, CAL FIRE Fire Captain Tim Rodriguez, and contract Pilot Tony Sousa, who were killed in a midair collision while engaged in firefighting operations on the Broadway Fire in Riverside County on Sunday:

“On behalf of all Californians, our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the loved ones, friends and CAL FIRE colleagues mourning the loss of Assistant Chief Bischof, Fire Captain Rodriguez, and Pilot Sousa. This terrible tragedy is a reminder of the dangers our courageous firefighters face daily while working to keep our communities safe. We owe them our deepest respect and gratitude and will always honor their bravery and sacrifices.”

In honor of Assistant Chief Bischof, Fire Captain Rodriguez, and Pilot Sousa, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

