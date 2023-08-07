State of emergency ends in Stikine region as wildfire threat diminishes

CANADA, August 7 - A four-week, localized state of emergency due to wildfires in the unincorporated Stikine region in northwestern British Columbia has ended.

The state of emergency declared by the Province last month has been lifted effective today, Aug. 7, 2023, on the advice of emergency management professionals. All evacuation orders and alerts in the region have been rescinded on the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service as people and structures are no longer at risk of wildfire.

A state of emergency was initially declared for the area on July 10, 2023, when an evacuation order was put in place for specific areas in the vast region affected by the Little Blue River wildfire. The state of emergency was extended for another 14 days on July 24.

As the sparsely populated Stikine is B.C.’s only unincorporated region, the Province is responsible for making evacuation orders, which requires the Province to issue a state of emergency in the absence of a First Nation or local authority.

The Province will continue to monitor conditions to keep people safe. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and to follow EmergencyInfoBC and the BC Wildfire Service for the latest updates on hazards impacting Stikine.

August is typically one of B.C.’s most active months for wildfires. Hazard ratings remain high or extreme in many areas, so people are urged to FireSmart their home, prepare their grab-and-go bags and follow fire prohibitions in their area.

