American Rare Earths Quarterly Investor Update & Introduction of new US Management

DENVER, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARR, OTCQB: ARRNF) (ARR or the Company) is pleased to announce that it will present an investor update and Q&A session following the release of our Quarterly Report on July 28.

The webinar will be held on Thursday August 10, at 11am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). August 9 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.

Anybody wishing to attend the webinar is invited to register at the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vFligoWBS6Kzx0SRHf8UiA

After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

We look forward to sharing our latest news and answering your questions.

Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event using the webinar chat.

For inquiries, please email info@americanrareearths.com.au

Donald S. Swartz, II
CEO

About American Rare Earths Limited:

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQB: ARRNF) is emerging as an alternative international supply chain to China’s market dominance of a global rare earth market expected to expand to US $20 billion by the mid-2020s. The company is a leading explorer and developer of rare earth elements with a strong focus on developing sustainable and cost-effective extraction and processing methods. To meet the rapidly increasing demand for resources essential to the clean energy transition, American Rare Earths is developing its 100% owned magnet metals projects, Halleck Creek in Wyoming and La Paz in Arizona, both with the potential to be among North America’s largest rare earth deposits. The Company is concurrently evaluating other exploration opportunities while collaborating with US Government supported R&D to develop a sustainable domestic supply chain for the renewable future.

Head Office
Suite 706 Level 7, 89 York St.
Sydney, NSW 2000
Tel 612 8054 9779
GPO Box 1546
Sydney NSW 2001

US Mail
c/o Western Rare Earths
514 Grand Avenue #371
Laramie, WY 82070
info@americanrareearths.com.au
americanrareearths.com.au

For media inquiries, please contact: 

Susan Assadi, sassadi@americanrareearths.com.au

347 977 7125


