Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Cecil county

August 7, 2023

(CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash yesterday in Cecil County.

The deceased, Adam Howard Chapman, 23, of Perryville, Maryland, was the sole occupant of a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado involved in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Troopers from the North East Barrack responded about 11:20 p.m. Sunday to a crash, reported at Route 213, south of Spears Hill Road. According to a preliminary investigation, the Chevy pickup was traveling north on Route 213 when it crossed into the southbound lane. The reasons are unknown at this time.

The pickup truck continued through a parking lot and wooded area before coming to rest in Long Creek. Responding troopers descended the steep terrain and entered the creek on foot. Troopers pulled the victim, later identified as Chapman, through chest-high water onto an embankment and began CPR until Cecil County EMS arrived.

Southbound Route 213 was closed for about two hours. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. Investigators believe distraction, speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Rumaker, of the Maryland State Police Crash Team, at 410-996-7838 or email at daniel.rumaker@maryland.gov.

