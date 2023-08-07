Southern California Personal Injury Lawyer Takes Cases to Trial Whenever Necessary

Newport Beach, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newport Beach, California -

The Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, based in Newport Beach, CA, wants to point out that Geoff Rill is ready to take a case to trial, if required. This is what differentiates Attorney Rill from other personal injury lawyers in Southern California. The firm serves not just Newport Beach but various counties in the area, such as Orange County, San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, and San Bernardino County. Very few of the personal injury lawyers in the area actually litigate cases or actually know how or are equipped to be able to do so. More information about this can be gleaned from https://rill-law.com/personal-injury.

As of the present time, Geoff Rill has litigated many cases and knows exactly how to do it, which is the reason why he was won more cases and bigger settlements. He says, “Dealing with an injury can be difficult, especially if it has happened due to someone else’s negligence or indifference. If you have been put in harm’s way or someone, like a property owner or property manager, has failed to prevent your injury, you may have a personal injury claim. We have a skilled team of trial attorneys with experience representing clients in the field of personal injury law.”

The law firm is capable of handling a wide range of personal injury cases, such as: car accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall accidents, bicycle accidents, injuries caused by product defects, motorcycle accidents, premises liability cases, and wrongful death. For those who have been injured in an accident, they recommend taking the following steps: seeking medical attention and treatment; gathering and documenting evidence; informing the insurance company; and contacting a personal injury lawyer. Those who want to know more about the Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC can also check out their LinkedIn page.

The amount of compensation to be awarded to the accident injury victim will depend on several factors. The court will consider all of the losses suffered by the victim and factor them in when deciding the amount. The compensation received may include: medical bills, mental health care, property damage, lost wages, pain and suffering, emotional or mental trauma, lowered quality of life, and reduced ability to earn income. For more serious injuries, such as spinal cord injuries that may result in the accident victim no longer able to work, so this will also need to be accounted for.

Geoff Rill says, “Having a knowledgeable attorney on your side can mean the difference between getting compensation for your injuries and having to pay all your medical costs out of pocket. A trial lawyer from our firm can fight for you and help you navigate all the nuances of California law as they relate to personal injury cases. Many people don’t know how to negotiate for a settlement and end up taking the first offer from an insurance agency. Regardless, if you prefer to settle your case outside of court, a trial attorney will be able to help negotiate with both the insurance agencies, as well as the opposing counsel.”

Geoff Rill of the Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, has been serving as a personal injury lawyer since 2010 and has amassed significant experience in jury trials and has been successful in various personal injury jury trials in Newport Beach and surrounding areas. The Orange County Trial Lawyers Association has given him the Young Gun Trial Lawyer of the Year award in 2020. In 2022, he became a member of the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), which is made up of civil trial lawyers who have tried at least 10 jury trials to verdict as the lead counsel. Geoff Rill is authorized to practice law in the US District Court for the Central and Southern Districts and in all California state courts. He also received the Rising Star award from Super Lawyers in 2017 and he was recognized as one of the Top 10 personal injury lawyers under 40 in Southern California.

Those who are interested in knowing more about the personal injury law services provided by the Law Offices of Geoff Rill can check out their website at https://rill-law.com/about

