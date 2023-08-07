Safety Shoes Market Size is expected to grow approximately at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period: Reed Intelligence

Global Safety Shoes Market Size is slated to grow substantially at a CAGR of approximately 5.78% during forecast period. The United States is the biggest market for safety shoes in North America.

New York, United States, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report finds that the growth of the S afety S hoes M arket is being driven by the increasing demand for occupational safety and health (OSH) compliance. Safety shoes are an essential part of OSH compliance, as they help to protect workers from injuries caused by slips, trips, falls, and other hazards. The report also notes that the market is being supported by the rising awareness of the importance of workplace safety.

Safety shoes, commonly referred to as steel-toe boots or safety toe shoes, are a kind of footwear made to safeguard your feet while working in potentially dangerous conditions. They are frequently employed in a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, construction, and mining, where there is a possibility of damage from falling objects, sharp objects, electrical hazards, or other possible hazards.





Get Sample Report PDF @ https://reedintelligence.com/market-analysis/global-safety-shoes-market/request-sample





Market Dynamics

The market for safety shoes is driven by a number of reasons, including rising workplace safety awareness, an increase in the number of laws controlling their usage, a rise in the demand for comfortable, fashionable safety shoes, and the expansion of high-risk industries. By product, material, application, and region, the market is divided into subgroups.

There are several significant participants in the competitive market for safety shoes. In the upcoming years, the market for safety shoes is anticipated to expand as a result of the aforementioned causes. The market is, however, also dealing with some difficulties, such as the rise of fake goods and the rising price of safety footwear. Despite these difficulties, it is anticipated that the market for safety shoes will continue to expand in the years to come.

Key Players

Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd.

Bata Brands Sarl

COFRA Srl

Dunlop Protective Footwear

GABRI SAS DI MOLO SANTE and C.

Honeywell International Inc.

KARAM group

Liberty Shoes Ltd

Pezzol Industries Srl

RAHMAN GROUP

Rock Fall UK Ltd

SAFETYKING INDUSTRIAL FOOTWEAR M SDN BHD





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.78% Forecast Period 2023-2031 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered Segmentation by Type

High-top

Low-top Segmentation by Application

Industrial

Construction Geographies Covered North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM Market Drivers The rise in safety standards Market Opportunities Growing Demand From The Construction Industry Increasing Government Regulations

Buy Now @ https://reedintelligence.com/market-analysis/global-safety-shoes-market/buy-now





Regional Analysis



The United States is the biggest market for safety shoes in North America. The regional market receives significant contributions from the US and Canada. The need for safety shoes is essential in key areas like construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and transportation to safeguard workers from numerous risks. To increase worker compliance, there has also been an increasing trend towards more fashionable and cosy safety footwear.

Another large market for safety shoes is Europe. The need for protective footwear is driven by the sizeable industrial sectors in nations like Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France. The market for safety shoes in Europe has seen a significant trend towards the use of cutting-edge safety technologies and materials. The region's growing emphasis on sustainability has also increased demand for recyclable and eco-friendly safety shoes.

Safety Shoes Market Segmentations

Segmentation by Type

High-top

Low-top

Segmentation by Application

Industrial

Construction

Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

Key Highlights for the Safety Shoes Market:

The Safety Shoes Market Size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% from 2023 to 2031.

is expected to grow at a from 2023 to 2031. The growth of the safety shoes market is being driven by a number of factors, including increasing awareness of the importance of workplace safety, rising number of regulations governing the use of safety shoes, growing popularity of comfortable and stylish safety shoes, and growth of high-risk industries.

The safety shoes market is segmented by product, material, application, and region.

The key players in the safety shoes market include Honeywell International Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., VF Corporation, Bata Corporation, and Dunlop Protective Footwear.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Introduction Market Introduction Market Definition Scope of the Study Market Structure Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Factor Analysis Value Chain Analysis: Safety Shoes Market Porters Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Recent Trends Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Safety Shoes Market Pre and Post Covid -19 Market Scenario Analysis Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge Measures Taken by Top Players Regulatory Landscape Safety Shoes Market, Segmentation by Type Introduction Market Size and Forecast, Segmentation by Type High-top Market Size and Forecast, By Region Low-top Market Size and Forecast, By Region Safety Shoes Market, Segmentation by Application Introduction Market Size and Forecast, Segmentation by Application Industrial Market Size and Forecast, By Region Construction Market Size and Forecast, By Region Regional Overview Introduction Market Size and Forecast North America Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type High-top Low-top Segmentation by Application Industrial Construction U.S. Segmentation by Type High-top Low-top Segmentation by Application Industrial Construction Canada Europe Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type High-top Low-top Segmentation by Application Industrial Construction U.K. Segmentation by Type High-top Low-top Segmentation by Application Industrial Construction Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe APAC Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type High-top Low-top Segmentation by Application Industrial Construction China Segmentation by Type High-top Low-top Segmentation by Application Industrial Construction Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type High-top Low-top Segmentation by Application Industrial Construction UAE Segmentation by Type High-top Low-top Segmentation by Application Industrial Construction Turky Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA LATAM Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type High-top Low-top Segmentation by Application Industrial Construction Brazil Segmentation by Type High-top Low-top Segmentation by Application Industrial Construction Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM Competitive Landscape, 2022 Introduction Safety Shoes Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%) Market Share Analysis, 2022 Competition Ranking, 2022 Key Developments & Growth Strategies Merger & Acquisition Product Launch Expansion Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Company Profile Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd. Business Overview Financial Data Key Product Categories Recent Developments Bata Brands Sarl COFRA Srl Dunlop Protective Footwear GABRI SAS DI MOLO SANTE and C. Honeywell International Inc. KARAM group Liberty Shoes Ltd Pezzol Industries Srl RAHMAN GROUP Rock Fall UK Ltd SAFETYKING INDUSTRIAL FOOTWEAR M SDN BHD Son of the Nature of Technology uvex group VF Corp. W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. Wolverine World Wide Inc. Zain International





Get Full Table of Content @ https://reedintelligence.com/market-analysis/global-safety-shoes-market/toc





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Dielectric Shoes Market Size , Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type 9Up to 15 KV, 20 KV) Application (Industrial, Engineering) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2031



Cycling Shoe Covers Market Size , Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Full Overshoes, Partial Overshoes) by Application (Men, Women) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2031

ESD Safe Tweezers Market Size , Share & Trends Analysis Report By Types (Rounded Spade Tip, Straight Tip, Angled Tip), By Application (Electronics) and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030





About Reed Intelligence

A global market research and management consulting firm, Reed Intelligence serves businesses, non-profit organisations, educational institutions, and governmental organisations. Our objective is to collaborate with enterprises to achieve long-term strategic improvements and expansion targets. Our industry research papers are made to offer quantitative data together with significant industry insights. Our goal is to give our clients the information they need to achieve long-term organisational growth. We offer reports to expedite and improve the plans of our clients, whether they are looking to expand into new areas, create new solutions, or take advantage of niche growth prospects.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below: