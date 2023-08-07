In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Size is projected to reach USD 178.27 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%: Straits Research

The global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market size was valued at USD 94.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 178.27 million in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030.

New York, United States, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-vitro fertilisation microscopes are utilised for a variety of processes, including the examination of sperm, the preparation of oocytes for fertilisation, the actual process of in-vitro fertilisation, and an overall evaluation of the embryo. In-vitro fertilisation operations include oocyte preparation, assessing the embryo, and testing the semen all need the usage of microscopes. These microscopes are used for in-vitro fertilisation. The primary factors that have been driving growth in the in-vitro fertilisation microscopes market are the increasing demand for in-vitro fertilisation as a treatment for male and female infertility and the high success rates of in-vitro fertility procedures.

The method known as in vitro fertilisation, or IVF, involves fertilising egg cells with sperm outside of the body, in a dish at a laboratory, before placing the resulting embryo inside of a woman's uterus to carry the pregnancy to term. In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a form of assisted reproductive technology that can be used to treat infertility caused by genetic conditions or to aid with the conceiving of a child. The process of fertilisation begins with the collection of a sample of sperm cells, continues with the extraction of eggs, and concludes with the merging of an egg and sperm by hand in a laboratory environment to generate an embryo. After that, the embryo or embryos are moved into the uterus so that the pregnancy can continue. There are two methods of fertilisation that may be used in in vitro fertilisation, and they are insemination and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).





Increased adoption because of a higher success rate

The expansion of the market would be fuelled by factors such as the rising success rate of in-vitro fertilisation treatments and the accessibility of financial help.

In addition, developments in technology made by companies that produce goods are making treatments more effective and are likely to bring down the overall cost of procedures. Some of the most important developments that have occurred in the market are improvements in the quality of microscopic examinations brought about by high contrast and developments in the IVF microscope-related equipment.

An increasing infertility rate because of changes in lifestyle as well as the expanding trends of assisted reproductive technologies are the primary factors driving the expansion of the worldwide market for in vitro fertilisation (IVF). The rising incidence of infertility among both men and women is anticipated to be a primary driver of growth in the IVF microscopes market over the course of the upcoming forecast period. In addition, an increasing number of ovulation illnesses as well as the application of preimplantation genetic screening or diagnosis in the medical industry may be factors that contribute to the expansion of the in vitro fertilisation market.

It is anticipated that attractive chances for market development will present themselves as a result of an increase in productivity tourism, an improvement in the number of fertility clinics, and a lower cost of IVF procedures in developing nations in comparison to industrialised ones.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 178.27 million Market Size in 2021 USD 94.2 million CAGR 8.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered By End User(Clinical Centres, Hospitals and Academic research) Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Mojo, Thorne Ltd., Meiji Techno, Zeiss, Euromex Microscope B.V., Linkam Scientific Instruments, Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Labomed Europe B.V., Sutter Instrument Company, Narishige Group, and Tritech Research Inc. Key Market Opportunities low cost of IVF procedures in developing nations Key Market Drivers Increased Adoption as A Result of a Higher Success Rate

Regional Overview of In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes

Due to reasons such as increasing fertility tourism, regulatory changes, and product innovation, Europe led the market for in-vitro fertilisation microscopes and accounted for the biggest revenue share of 24.5 percent in 2021. This resulted in Europe holding the dominant position. A considerable increase in the use of time-lapse equipment coupled with clinic-designed algorithms has been spotted in this region. The development of microscopes that can perform all of the necessary imaging tasks within a single embryo chamber and therefore eliminate the need for numerous workstations is contributing to the reduction of the amount of space required for the operation as well as its overall cost. To fuel the expansion of the market for IVF microscopes throughout the course of the forecast period, businesses that are active in the area are implementing a variety of tactics, some of which include the introduction of new products and the funding of research efforts.

Key Highlights

The global market for In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes size is expected to reach USD 178.27 million in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030.

is expected to reach USD 178.27 million in 2030 expanding at a from 2022 to 2030. Increased use of IVF due to the good success rate will drive the market.

Technology developments will also drive the market growth.

The global market for IVF microscopes is segmented into the following: End user and Region.

Based on end user the market for IVF micrioscopes is divided into Clinical Centres, Hospitals and Academic research. The clinical sector led the market for IVF microscopes in 2021, accounting for 94.6 percent of total revenue. This sector is also anticipated to see the most rapid expansion over the course of the forecast period

the market for IVF micrioscopes is divided into Clinical Centres, Hospitals and Academic research. The clinical sector led the market for IVF microscopes in 2021, accounting for 94.6 percent of total revenue. This sector is also anticipated to see the most rapid expansion over the course of the forecast period IVF facilities offer a variety of services, such as identifying healthy oocytes, analysing sperm, performing in-vitro fertilisation (ICSI), monitoring embryo development, and freezing and storing embryos

Due to reasons such as increasing fertility tourism, regulatory changes, and product innovation, Europe led the market for in-vitro fertilisation microscopes and accounted for the biggest revenue share of 24.5 percent in 2021.

Competitors in In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes

The leading companies that compete in the market for in-vitro fertilisation microscopes include Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Mojo, Thorne Ltd., Meiji Techno, Zeiss, Euromex Microscope B.V., Linkam Scientific Instruments, Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Labomed Europe B.V., Sutter Instrument Company, Narishige Group, and Tritech Research, Inc., amongst others.





Segmentation of In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes

By end user

Clinical Centres

Hospitals and Academic research

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Recent developments by key players

Mojo, a reproductive tech business, secured investment of roughly USD 1.8 million in November 2019. The company is creating a solution that combines AI software and microscopy gear to aid in sperm selection by concentrating on sperm count, morphology, and speed.

Nikon Microscopes released the ECLIPSE Ti2-U IVF in August 2021 for early operations in intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

The Global Fertility Alliance welcomed Zeiss and Hamilton Throne in June 2020. The Global Fertility Alliance is committed to aiding in the standardisation of ART (Assisted Reproductive Treatment) laboratory practises. Merck KGaA, Illumina Inc., and Genea Limited are the alliance's current members.





News Media

Global Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 4.8%

Global Scanning Electron Microscope Market Worth USD 6.7 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 8.2%







