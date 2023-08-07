NA Chairman Huệ delivers speech at AIPA-44, emphasing ASEAN's role amid challenges

VIETNAM, August 7 - HÀ NỘI — Speaking at the first plenary session of the 44th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Jakarta on Monday afternoon, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ emphasised the important role of the bloc amid global challenges.

Acknowledging the rapid, complicated and unpredictable changes around the world, the NA Chairman said that peace, cooperation, connection and development was still the major trend, but strategic competition was on the rise in economy, trade and technology, affecting the security and development of multiple countries, especially smaller ones.

Local conflicts, territorial and resource disputes, development gaps, social inequality, severe diseases, climate change, transnational crimes as well as energy, food and cyber security were posing major challenges, he said.

At the same time, countries were also striving to take advantage of technological developments and new economic spaces and models through digital transformation as well as green, sustainable and inclusive development, Huệ added.

The NA chairman said: “In this context, we hope that the parliaments of ASEAN countries will promote the importance of consolidating ASEAN’s central role and solidarity, maintaining peace, security and stability in the region; and see this as the prerequisite for ASEAN nations to have favourable conditions for socio-economic development and growth recovery - as stated in the theme of the ASEAN Year 2023 which is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.”

"The challenges are also the background that highlights the ASEAN’s spirit of independence, self-reliance, solidarity, proactive adaptation, unity, and willingness for cooperation and discussion in respect for the laws," he added.

In this process, AIPA and its member parliaments play a key role for their representation of the states, political parties and people, according to the Vietnamese top legislator.

NA Chairman Huệ said that as a responsible member, Việt Nam would put in the utmost efforts alongside ASEAN countries and AIPA members in building a stable, prosperous and sustainable ASEAN community.

He also proposed key topics for discussion, the first being strengthening solidarity and consolidating ASEAN’s central role and strategic values, taking advantage of partners’ support while also ensuring principles of independence and self-reliance, and maintaining the consensus with ASEAN’s common stance.

He also suggested expanding cooperation within the bloc in terms of trade, investment, tourism, people exchange and technology transfer, financial and monetary cooperation, safe and sustainable digital transformation, just energy transition; reducing the development gaps and effectively responding to non-traditional security challenges.

NA Chairman Huệ said that ASEAN parliaments needed to continue enhancing their role in legislation and creating favourable legal frameworks, while also increasing the supervision for the implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025.

He also requested that AIPA continue innovating to become an effective parliamentary cooperation channel, increasing collaboration between parliaments, governments and AIPA observers to create a “collective power” to address the issues that the region is facing.

At the AIPA-44, Việt Nam will also propose three draft resolutions that are expected to help ASEAN take advantage of its strength in science, technology and innovation for economic development and recovery, as well as its growth potential in food, agriculture and forestry.

NA Chairman Huệ also met with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane and Thai Speaker of the House of Representatives Wan Muhamad Noor Matha on the sideline of the meeting.

President’s message

President Võ Văn Thưởng sent a message to AIPA-44, praising its strong growth and practical contributions to the development of a united ASEAN community, benefitting the member countries and its people.

Agreeing with the AIPA-44 theme of “Responsive Parliaments for a Stable and Prosperous ASEAN”, the president hopes that the assembly continues supporting ASEAN in promoting multilateral cooperation, upholding the rule of law and positively contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world. — VNS