Texas-Based Software Company, Protect Your Assets Inventory Software, Announces Sponsorship for Texas Women Veterans
Protect Your Assets Inventory Software, is sponsoring a fundraiser for non-profit, TexasWomenVets.org., in support of their Homeless Initiative Projects.
Asset inventory is a helpful tool in the event of an insurance loss claim and is essential for disaster preparedness.”BASTROP, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Protect Your Assets Inventory Software, LLC., of Bastrop, is located near Austin, Texas.
— Sherry H
Protect Your Assets Inventory Software, is sponsoring a fundraiser for non-profit, TexasWomenVets.org., in support of their Homeless Initiative Projects.
Protect Your Assets Inventory Software is free for all churches. There is no obligation for them to receive the Unlimited-Projects software version, a $79.95 value free. Churches and/or places of worship can email their request to contactus@protect-your-assets- inventory-software.com link on website http://www.protect-your-assets-inventory-software.com.
Protect Your Asset Inventory Software was first introduced in 2005, the year of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, striking the Louisiana and Texas coasts. The asset inventory software was free to thousands of FEMA Declared Disaster Survivors, assisting home and business owners document their property damage and losses for their insurance claims. They have seen a great need for their software program in communities following disasters.
In the aftermath of costly natural disasters, Disaster Preparedness has become a national, state, and local emergency management focus and more consumers are taking action to protect their family and property. Asset inventory of property is on many Disaster Preparedness Lists, of things to do, to be prepared. Yet, some consumers may not be aware of asset inventory software and how easy it is to document their assets, as another level of preparedness.
Asset inventory is a helpful tool in the event of an insurance loss claim and is essential for disaster preparedness.
Consumers may also be unaware the insurance claim process requires a detailed list of assets, their values and they may be required to submit photos and receipts for proof of ownership. One of the many benefits of having a prepared asset inventory is the assurance that all assets are properly documented and include photos. Another benefit is the assurance an insurance claim can be submitted quickly and expedited for a speedy claim settlement.
For many homeowners, their home may be their most valuable asset. After completion of their property asset inventory, they may discover they are underinsured, meaning their insurance coverage may not be enough to replace everything that may be damaged or lost.
Often, property assets change over the course of a year and an annual review of their insurance policy with their insurance company will assure homeowners and businesses that have proper coverage for their assets. Asset inventory may be required when preparing family wills and trusts.
Many insurance companies offer replacement cost insurance coverage and in recent years there has been a rise in insurance policy premiums as well as higher costs for building materials. Very often homeowners and businesses have upgraded and/or renovated their property and detailed asset inventory and photos are vital to restoring the property.
Theft may be a concern, and homeowners and businesses often own expensive electronic equipment and collections with serial numbers. Having documentation of that information is helpful to law enforcement when filing a theft claim and returning stolen property, back to the rightful owner.
Many family members may have personal electronics, smart phones, tablets, and computers. An easy way to document their stuff is to stage their personal electronics in front of a mirror. Then add a medium size place card in front of each item with details: brand, model, serial number and value. They should include their smart phone details as well, then photo themselves with their smart phone. They should consider keeping the photo on their smart phone for identification, should they misplace their property at school or somewhere else.
Families can make the asset inventory process a family project, involving everyone, making it interesting and exciting.
It’s okay to have the family in the photos, including the pets.
The knowledge and technology are available for everyone interested in Disaster Preparedness and asset protection. Some recent natural disasters have developed so quickly, there was very little time for citizens to prepare.
Protect Your Assets Inventory Software, LLC., is a (A+) Accredited Business Member of the Better Business Bureau of Austin, Texas.
Sherry Hood, Founder/Owner
Protect Your Assets Inventory Software, LLC.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook