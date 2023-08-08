POPal - ChatGPT Powered User Story Writer Poised to Revolutionize the Agile Transformation
Free trial version includes web access and Jira PluginATLANTA, GA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AgileMove is thrilled to announce the release of its powerful new user story writing tool POPal for the Agile community. The solution is poised to revolutionize how user requirements are written leveraging Generative AI (ChatGPT). The company launched a free trial version that includes web access and a Jira Plugin.
POPal is an AI assistant “pal” to the product owner (PO). It will help save hours of a PO's time and avoid any last-minute rushes when preparing for backlog refinement and PI planning. POPal enables POs to create world-class products by dedicating their time for more important things, like collaborating with customers, end users, stakeholders and teams.
“We have been hearing from thought leaders that AI will not replace your job, but those who use it could. So, our timely release of POPal will help product owners and the Agile community equip themselves with the power of AI to keep themselves relevant in the changing landscape,” said Sushil Bhattachan, CEO of AgileMove.
POPal simplifies the user story creation process by automatically generating multiple user stories from Epic/Feature descriptions with user story title, story and acceptance criteria. Not only does POPal create user stories from scratch, it also excels in refining existing user story details. By analyzing and reviewing a current user story, POPal transforms it into a well-structured format and identifies the necessary acceptance criteria and test cases.
Bhattachan added, “I am highly passionate about Agile and AI. Hence, my mission is to leverage AI to support organizations in their Agile Transformation journey. POPal is the beginning of our efforts, with more exciting products coming soon.”
For more information or to download the Jira Plugin, visit https://tinyurl.com/3pndafps or https://popalpro.com.
About AgileMove
AgileMove provides agile transformation and digital technology services, capitalizing on more than 20 years of IT industry leadership experience and expertise in agile transformation, digital transformation , software engineering and product management. AgileMove is dedicated to turning customers’ visions of digital transformation and innovative ideas into reality, and backs up this commitment with the experience, proficiency and passion to make it happen and 100+ world-class, certified AWS, Google Cloud Services and Azure engineers.
Sushil Bhattachan
Agilemove Inc
sushilb@theagilemove.com
