Associa Arizona To Host Free Financial Reporting Webinar For Managed Community Board Members

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona believes that an educated homeowners’ association (HOA) board is a successful board. That’s why it’s hosting a free virtual webinar to help experienced and new community board members better understand financial reporting guidelines and processes to increase efficiency and transparency. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will equip attendees with the resources, skills, and training they need to make better decisions that best serve their community and homeowners.

Topics covered by this webinar will include financial strategies for your community, evaluation of your association’s financial health, the review of expenses, when to bid or not bid, and planning for the future and the importance of adequate reserves. An open forum question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

Managed Community Financial Reporting

Who:

Tom McMillin, CPA

March & McMillin CPAs, PLLC

Claudia Oberthier, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®

Branch President, Associa Arizona

When:

Wednesday, August 9 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. MST

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Manny Ponce Associa Arizona 520.308.7238 Manuel.Ponce@associaarizona.com