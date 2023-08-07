PCB Design Software Market size to worth $20.5 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 12.3% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

PCB design software is a valuable tool for electronic engineers, enabling them to create layouts for printed circuit boards efficiently. The software facilitates collaboration throughout the design process, allowing engineers to access pre-existing circuit board component designs from PCB libraries and verify circuit schematic designs.

Burlingame, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “PCB Design Software Market, By Technology (High-end Software, Mainstream Software, and Low-end Software), By End User (Computing Industry, Consumer Electronics Industry, Communication Industry, Medical Industry, Automotive Industry, and Defense Industry), - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030”. According to the report, the global PCB Design Software market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.56 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.



Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4758

Analysts’ Views on Global PCB Design Software Market

The PCB design software market is expreiencing steady growth owing to the growing demand for connected device from various sectors like automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and healthcare, among others. Moreover, adoption of automation across various sector is further projected to propel PCB design software market growth.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global PCB Design Software Market:

Innovation in PCB design software is expected to positively shape the market growth. For instance, In April 2021, Altium Limited a US based software company is planning to launch a cloud based platform called Nexar to connect PCB design, software and component manufacturers.

Global PCB Design Software Market - Drivers

Advent of Smart and Connected Devices is creating demand for PCB design software

Introduction of connected technologies and Internet-of-things has led to the development of highly complex and advanced electronic devices that require PCB software to handle complex circuitry. According to the DataProt , in 2021, there were more than 10 billion active IoT devices.By 2025, there will be 152,200 IoT devices connecting to the internet per minute. It’s estimated that the number of active IoT devices will surpass 25.4 billion in 2030. Moreover, 83% of organizations have improved their efficiency by introducing IoT technology.

PCB Design Software Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 3.56 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 12.3% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 9.02 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Technology: High-end Software, Mainstream Software, and Low-end Software

High-end Software, Mainstream Software, and Low-end Software By End User: Computing Industry, Consumer Electronics Industry, Communication Industry, Medical Industry, Automotive Industry, and Defense Industry Companies covered: Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Altium LLC, WestDev Ltd., Zuken Inc., AutoDesk Inc. ANSYS, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., and Novarm Limited Growth Drivers: Increasing demand from the electronics, medical, automotive, and defense sectors

Availability of flexible designs Restraints & Challenges: Complexity of software making time-consuming process

Availability of open-source software

Growing demand for cloud-based solutions to foster market growth

Introduction of cloud-based solution has led to enable easy designing of PCB software. For instance, in Febuary 2020, Altium has launched a new cloud-based application that redefines the way that printed circuit board designs are shared between designers, part suppliers, and manufacturers.

Global PCB Design Software Market – Restrain

Time-consuming software making process is expected to restrict market growth

PCB design software mostly needs to integrate with other tools, such as mechanical design software, simulation software, or manufacturing processes. The complex nature of these integrations are expected to hamper the market growth.

Buy Now this Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4758

Global PCB Design Software Market – Opportunities

Growing popularity of 3D multi-board PCB design to offer significant market growth opportunities

3D multi-board PCB design is expected to hold potential market growth opportunities. In June 2020, Zuken Inc., a Japan-based multinational corporation company, released of its 3D multi-board PCB design environment CR-8000 (advanced 3D multi-board EDA environment)

Global PCB Design Software Market - Key Developments

In June 2022, Zuken has continued to develop the concept of a user-friendly, internet-connected PCB design system for the small to medium business segment with the launch of eCADSTAR Release 2022

In April 2023, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. announced the Cadence® Allegro® X AI technology, a next-generation system design technology that offers revolutionary improvements in performance and automation.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global PCB design software market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for consumer electronic products such as smartphone and wearable devices. Growing advancement of connected devices in automotive industry is further anticipated to propel market growth.

On the basis of Technology, High-end software segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its 3D visualization, high-speed, and multi-board design abilities.

On the basis of End User, Consumer electronics industry segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the fact that it plays important role in the development of consumer electronic products.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the strong presence of key players such as such as Altium Limited, and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Also, high spending in defense sector is further projected to fuel regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global PCB design software market include Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Altium LLC, WestDev Ltd., Zuken Inc., AutoDesk Inc. ANSYS, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., and Novarm Limited

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4758

Detailed Segmentation:

Global PCB Design Software Market, By Technology: High-end Software Mainstream Software Low-end Software

Global PCB Design Software Market, By End User: Computing Industry Consumer Electronics Industry Communication Industry Medical Industry Automotive Industry Defense Industry

Global PCB Design Software Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Smart Cities Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Smart Security, Smart Building, Smart Transportation, Smart Governance, Smart Energy, Smart Healthcare, Smart Water Network System, and Smart Education), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

Shared Services Market, By Component (Software, Services, Consulting, Integration, Maintenance), By End-use (Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail & Hospitality and Others), By Deployment (Cloud and On Premise)and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa)-Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com