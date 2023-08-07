Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) Announces Keynote Speaker for its 18th Annual Conference

A. Enrique Caballero, MD, will deliver the keynote address, Screening for Social Determinants of Cardiometabolic Health and Practice Implications, at the 18th Annual CMHC.

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) has announced details for the keynote address at its upcoming 18th annual conference, Social Determinants and Digital Advances in Cardiorenal Metabolic Health. On Oct. 19, 2023, A. Enrique Caballero, MD, will deliver the keynote speech, Screening for Social Determinants of Cardiometabolic Health and Practice Implications. Dr. Caballero is an endocrinologist, clinical investigator, and faculty director of International Innovation and Diabetes Education at Harvard Medical School. His keynote address at the 18th Annual CMHC conference will overview specific concerns about social determinants of health, as well as practical approaches for evaluating and addressing them in everyday clinical practice.

Social determinants of health include access to safe housing, transportation, quality education, job opportunities, nutritious food, green space, and clean air and water. These conditions affect a patient's risk of health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. "If you see a patient from an underserved community whose diabetes control and overall health are not at the desired level, don’t blame the patient," says Dr. Caballero. "Instead, think about how other factors in that person’s life may be impacting their ability to follow the recommendations you have provided."

"But," cautions Dr. Caballero, "Even when people do have access to care, the health care system is not conducive to culturally and socially oriented care. There are very few centers, programs, and health care professionals that fully understand the social, cultural, and financial challenges that many patients in underserved communities face. There is also a need to proactively incorporate patients from underserved communities in research studies. Many studies are done in the mainstream White population, and then people believe the results are equally applicable to underserved communities. That is not true."

As The Cardiometabolic Event of the Year™, Social Determinants and Digital Advances in Cardiorenal Metabolic Health will focus on imperative clinical considerations on trending topics in cardiorenal and cardiometabolic health, especially as they relate to health disparities and the use of digital technologies in medicine. The event will take place over four days of didactic lectures, expert panel debates, real-patient cases, prize giveaways, professional development opportunities, industry access, and much more. If you'd like to see Dr. Cabellero and many other faculty experts and colleagues at the historic Boston Park Plaza this Oct. 18-21, 2023, register for the 18th Annual CMHC here.

