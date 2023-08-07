Elev8 New Media to Host Heal the Bay’s 'Suits on the Sand' in Venice Beach, California

Elev8 New Media maintains its unwavering commitment to environmental conservation by proudly supporting Heal the Bay for the second consecutive year



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8” or the “Company”), an award-winning boutique media and public relations firm specializing in securing media and press coverage for its client companies, is delighted to announce its continued commitment to environmental responsibility through its second annual participation in Heal the Bay's " Suits on the Sand " program. This initiative is focused on ensuring the coastal waters and watersheds of Greater Los Angeles remain safe, healthy, and pollution-free.

On August 11th, the Elev8 team, their immediate families, clients and local business associates will have the opportunity to further their awareness of marine pollution with a Heal the Bay educator and be part of the solution by participating in a private beach cleanup with interactive team-building activities. Cleanup activities will be carried out along several miles of the Venice Beach coastline, benefitting the natural area and local inhabitants.

“Marking our second year of participation in this crucial initiative, we at Elev8 continue to strengthen our commitment to environmental preservation. We are honored to rejoin forces with Heal the Bay in our collective mission to diminish plastic waste and cleanse our cherished local beach. It's a continued effort that underscores Elev8’s long-term dedication to this cause. We hope our sustained action will inspire other communities to undertake similar endeavors, magnifying the positive impact on coastal regions worldwide," stated Jessica Starman, Co-Founder and CEO of Elev8 New Media.

Elev8's commitment to environmental preservation extends beyond the cleanup event. The team is actively implementing measures to diminish carbon emissions and identify waste eligible for recycling, giving it a second lease of life. Elev8 acknowledges the pressing issues posed by climate change, resource depletion, environmental pollution, and ecosystem destruction, and reaffirms its enduring pledge to be part of the global solution.

About Heal the Bay

Heal the Bay is an environmental nonprofit established in 1985 that is dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. We use science, education, community action, and advocacy to fulfill our mission. For more information, please visit www.healthebay.org.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique media relations firm that effectively secures media and press coverage for our client companies by fully utilizing traditional and modern resources while maintaining an effective social media strategy. Elev8 New Media engages the media to help showcase how its clients and their management teams are key opinion leaders and subject matter experts. Elev8 New Media’s main objective is to increase clients’ media exposure to better position the client company and brands within the marketplace, the investment community, and the world.