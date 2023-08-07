Auditor Blaha’s Summer Tour Continues in Southwest Minnesota, Focusing on the Critical Shortage of Financial Officers - August 7, 2023

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

“Government audits must continue to be based on risk and not on a local government’s ability to find available auditors”

Saint Paul, MN – “The U.S. is facing a shortage of auditors at a time when Minnesotans want increased accountability,” said Auditor Blaha. “We need to be proactive in our approach to this shortage.”

Auditor Blaha has been hearing concerns over the past several months from local government officials about difficulties in finding financial professionals to complete required audits. To determine the extent of the problem here in Minnesota and explore solutions, Auditor Blaha will meet with stakeholders during her summer listening tour. The OSA will compile the feedback and make suggestions to produce tangible fixes.

“The entire audit industry is under pressure, and we need local solutions to ease the pressure here in Minnesota,” Blaha continued. “We’re assessing the situation now to prepare for possible fixes during the next legislative session.”

Auditor Blaha’s summer statewide tour continues this week with visits to local government officials in ten counties, including Meeker, Chippewa, Redwood, Lyon, Murray, and Cottonwood.

The tour will continue later this summer with stops including Moorhead, Duluth, International Falls, and Otter Tail County.

