Ever Had Trouble Sleeping? Sarantos Releases Cathartic New Single and Video “Can’t Sleep”

The Chicago-based artist will donate proceeds to The Sleep Charity, promoting awareness of the benefits of a good night sleep.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Sarantos has just released a new single and video, “Can’t Sleep”. The single is a dark electronic pop tune, exploring themes of insomnia and anxiety, and is Sarantos’ latest entry in a series of monthly releases which have included songs, lyric videos, music videos, book chapters, and poems.

The song, “Can’t Sleep”, expresses the struggles of insomnia and anxiety as the haunting vocals, sci-fi production and moody lyrics come together to make the perfect blend of darker pop. Drawing on influences from One Direction, Sugarcult and Chainsmokers, Sarantos creates a sound of his own which has been praised by critics and fans alike.

Proceeds from the single will be donated to The Sleep Charity, which provides support to empower people to sleep better, as well as campaigning to increase access to high-quality information, raise awareness of the value of a good night’s sleep and promote understanding around the complexities of sleep.

https://youtu.be/pqYEoaBegE4

Sarantos is not only a professional songwriter, producer and poet but also an avid comic book reader, proud nerd, workaholic, one-time owner of the Millenium Falcon, gamer and zombie killer. He loves sarcasm because it’s funny, and his music and books are 100% certified organic, caffeine independent, gluten free and hypoallergenic. He also hosts the Songwriters Radio Show, which is syndicated on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Spreaker, iTunes, TuneIn, Stitcher, Alexa & Google Play.

Sarantos has won and been nominated for over 57 awards since 2014 and his songs, instrumentals and cues have had numerous media placements. He has made all of his songs, lyric sheets, videos, books and poems available for free on his website.

“Can’t Sleep” is available on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud, as well as on Sarantos’ website. http://www.melogia.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Ever Had Trouble Sleeping? Sarantos Releases Cathartic New Single and Video “Can’t Sleep”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Ever Had Trouble Sleeping? Sarantos Releases Cathartic New Single and Video “Can’t Sleep”
Pamela Hopkins Unleashes Fiery New Anthem Honoring Her "Rough Around the Edges" Dad
Johnathan Dax Releases Timeless New Single “These Are the Days”
View All Stories From This Author