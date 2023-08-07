Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CMBM). The investigation concerns whether Cambium and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Cambium provides wireless broadband solutions, such as point-to-point and point-to-multipoint platforms for video, VoIP, Wifi, switching, software, and accessories.

On August 1, 2023, Cambium reported quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing consensus estimates of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. The Company also announced that CEO Atul Bhatnagar was stepping down immediately. On this news, the price of Cambium shares declined by $4.89 per share, or approximately 30.07%, from $16.26 per share to close at $11.37 on August 2, 2023.

