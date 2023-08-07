Buchanan Technologies Places No. 119 on the 2023 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

CRN® Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Outstanding Performance & Growth

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Buchanan Technologies to its 2023 Fast Growth 150 list in 119th place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their substantial growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.



To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly advancing IT industry, solution providers need to constantly evolve to keep ahead of consistent changes within the market. CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.

Buchanan Technologies has emerged as the top IT channel provider expanding rapidly and boasting an impressive average annual growth rate of 95%. Today, the company serves a diverse clientele, including hundreds of midsize, enterprise, and Fortune 100 companies worldwide. The company has evolved into a full-stack service provider, offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT and business solutions. In July this year, Buchanan Technologies commemorated its 35th year of operation, proudly marking a significant milestone in the company's history.

"I want to thank CRN for recognizing Buchanan Technologies on the 2023 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List. With an exceptional team of dedicated IT experts and over three decades of industry experience, we are proud to have made a positive impact on countless businesses. As we look ahead, we are excited about the endless possibilities for growth as we continue to embrace cutting-edge technology and uphold our promise of delivering service excellence." said Jim Buchanan, Founder & CEO of Buchanan Technologies.

“With the highly competitive and rapidly growing IT industry, CRN’s 2023 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving landscape,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “All of the companies on this year’s list represent the very best in business intelligence and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, sustained growth is an attainable achievement in even the most chaotic business climates.

A sample of the 2023 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. Subscribe for your free copy of CRN magazine today. You can also view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT needs – whether it’s help desk support, IT field services, or managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com.

