Injured Hiker Assisted off Marlboro Trail on Mt. Monadnock

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Griffin McKeown
603-352-9669
August 7, 2023

Jaffrey, NH – Just before 9:30 a.m. on August 6, 2023, New Hampshire Fish and Game was contacted by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch in regards to an injured hiker on Mount Monadnock. Alison Moynihan, 36, was hiking the Marlboro Trail on Mount Monadnock alone. Shortly after reaching the summit, Moynihan stepped in the crack of a rock causing a lower leg injury. She called 911 immediately following the fall, as she was unable to walk.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the Marlboro trailhead off of Shaker Farm Road in Jaffrey. Monadnock Park Staff along with Volunteers from the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and the New Hampshire National Guard Search and Rescue Team responded to assist in carrying out the injured hiker. First responders made contact with the injured hiker at 11:25 a.m. The hiker was carried back to the trailhead arriving at 2:30 p.m. where she received medical attention by Jaffrey Ambulance and transportation to Cheshire Medical Center.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.WildNH.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game Search and Rescue efforts. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

