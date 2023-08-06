Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,224 in the last 365 days.

Telegram of condolences to the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili

TAJIKISTAN, August 6 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent to the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili a telegram of condolences, which reads:

“Your Excellency,
We are deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of many people as a result of a landslide in the Shovi resort of friendly Georgia.

In connection with the tragic consequences of this natural disaster, I express my sincere condolences and sympathy to you, the relatives and friends of the deceased and the friendly people of Georgia, and I wish a full recovery to all the victims."

You just read:

Telegram of condolences to the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more