Telegram of condolences to the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili

TAJIKISTAN, August 6 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent to the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili a telegram of condolences, which reads:

“Your Excellency,

We are deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of many people as a result of a landslide in the Shovi resort of friendly Georgia.

In connection with the tragic consequences of this natural disaster, I express my sincere condolences and sympathy to you, the relatives and friends of the deceased and the friendly people of Georgia, and I wish a full recovery to all the victims."