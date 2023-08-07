Submit Release
Condolences of the Leader of the Nation to victims’ families of traffic accident in Kulob

TAJIKISTAN, August 7 - A tragic truck accident occurred yesterday evening in the city of Kulob, Khatlon Province.

Due to a technical fault, the truck collided with passenger vehicles and two residential buildings, killing 10 people and injuring several civilians.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon expressed his deep sympathy to victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

The head of state instructed the relevant structures and agencies to provide material assistance to victims’ families and to immediately take measures on treatment of the injured and the restoration of the damaged houses.

