Lyophilization Equipment Market is estimated to reach US$3,249.092 million by 2028

The lyophilization equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.19% to grow to US$3,249.092 million by 2028 from US$2,134.144 million in 2021.
The lyophilization equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.19% to grow to US$3,249.092 million by 2028 from US$2,134.144 million in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Lyophilization Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$3,249.092 million by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the market growth of lyophilization equipment are increasing demand for protein-based drugs, increasing demand for injectables, and growing preference for contract manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry.
Lyophilization (freeze-drying) is a process used to remove water or other solvents from a product through sublimation. It is commonly used in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food preservation, and more. Lyophilization equipment is essential for conducting this process efficiently and effectively. Lyophilization equipment is critical in preserving the integrity of heat-sensitive products and extending their shelf life.
Various collaboration and technological advancements are happening in the market which is driving the lyophilization equipment market. For instance, in November 2022, Telstar introduced an enhancement to its process laboratory service for sterilization and freeze-drying. The company decided to incorporate a novel approach by adopting cold sterilization methods for freeze-drying processes. For pharmaceutical and medical products that are not compatible with cold sterilization.
In September 2021, DARA Pharma Group and MOTUS entered into a technology transfer agreement to produce loading systems designed for freeze dryers. DARA Pharma Group gained immediate expertise in the automatic loading and unloading of freeze dryers through the technology transfer agreement with MOTUS, a German manufacturer. This partnership will significantly reduce the development time for a new product line.
The market for lyophilization equipment is divided into manifold, rotatory, tray-style, and others depending on the technology. Manifold type of lyophilization equipment is suitable for small-scale operations, such as in laboratories or research settings. It consists of a manifold where multiple vials or containers are attached, and the product is freeze-dried simultaneously. Manifold lyophilization equipment is projected to grow at a faster rate due to the cost-efficiency, and high-level deployment in manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients.
The market is analyzed into the vacuum system, clean-in-place system, drying system, and others based on the accessories. The vacuum system is a crucial component of a freeze-dryer. It creates and maintains a low-pressure environment inside the freeze-drying chamber, which allows the frozen water or solvent in the product to sublimate directly from solid to vapor without passing through the liquid phase. Other accessories may include condenser, shelves, trays, product temperature probs, and stoppering system
According to geographic segmentation, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a sizable share of the lyophilization equipment market during the forecast period due to the booming pharmaceutical sector, improved investments in medical technology, and innovative product launches. For instance, India produces 60% of the world's vaccinations which is up to 70% of the Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DPT) and Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccines needed by the WHO and 90% of the measles vaccine needed by the WHO as per the Investment Promotion Agency of India.
The research includes coverage of OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH, Millrock Technology, Inc, SP Industries Inc., Azbil Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Lanconco, Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH, Hof Enterprise Group, ZIRBUS Technology ZmbH, and Coolvacuum Technologies, SL as significant players in the on lyophilization equipment market.
The study analyzes the lyophilization equipment market as below:
• By Technology
o Manifold
o Rotatory
o Tray-Style
o Others
• By Accessories
o Vacuum System
o Clea to Clean System
o Drying System
o Others
• By Application
o Food Processing
o Packaging
o Medical Application
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• United Arab Emirates
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
