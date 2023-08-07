Wasted Treasures: 30% of Women Leave Broken Jewellery in a Drawer & More than 1 in 5 Throw it Away
A recent surey by Cash4Gold-Now finds that Brits have millions in broken jewellery just lying around the house.SOUTHPORT, MANCHESTER, UK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of Brits are guilty of leaving broken or damaged jewellery to gather dust without ever trying to repair or resell it. According to Cash4Gold-Now’s recent study, nearly a third of women simply put broken or damaged jewellery in a drawer or box and leave it in there to simply gather dust!
Worse yet - a further 22.5% of women throw broken jewellery items away, making no effort to fix, sell or upcycle them.
Not only is this a waste of jewellery, but also represents a missed opportunity to reuse instead of buy new. This is something becoming increasingly pressing with the issues of fast fashion contributing to the climate change crisis.
So what else can we do with our broken jewellery?
For Paul Rosen, founder of Cash4GoldNow, broken jewellery presents an opportunity. He says:
“There are so many better things you can do with broken or damaged jewellery than throwing it away or leaving it in a drawer to never see the light of day again!
“Popping down to your jewellers and seeing if they can repair it for you is a good first step. Often, the repair is more affordable than you might expect. So if it’s a piece of jewellery you want to keep, then try to get it repaired.
However, if it’s jewellery you don’t think you’ll wear again or if you have been told that an item is sadly irreparable, that’s where alternative options can come in handy.
Upcycling can be such a fun project, allowing you to do everything from sewing pearl beads onto an item of clothing, to turning your favourite odd earring into an elegant necklace charm.
Again though, not all of us are big fans of arts and crafts, and it can take a lot of time and patience to perfect upcycled jewellery like this.
That’s why I’ve saved the best till last. Sell it! It’s hard to believe how much you can get for second hand jewellery, whether it’s in excellent condition, or has fallen apart or faded. You know what they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure!
It doesn’t matter how broken it is. There’s value in the metal that your gold jewellery is made from and you’ve potentially got more money sitting unused in drawers than you realise.”
