Cancer Help Desk® Partners with Edison Oncology for Pilot Project Serving Patients with Pediatric Recurrent Solid Tumors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Help Desk, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that combines compassion, expert knowledge, and evidence-based science to offer personalized education, resources, and treatment choices to people dealing with cancer, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Edison Oncology Holding Corp., a company established to develop and commercialize novel therapies targeting the fight against cancer, to conduct a pilot project. Through the pilot, Cancer Help Desk will provide education and access to clinical trial information for caregivers and patients (aged 1-30) with pediatric recurrent solid tumors currently being treated with intravenous irinotecan, who may be eligible for the clinical trial of Orotecan®, Edison’s novel oral formulation of irinotecan.
Cancer Help Desk serves as a neutral liaison between patients seeking access to cancer services and organizations needing to reach patients. “Working together with Edison Oncology is a step towards demonstrating how we can jointly help to improve the quality of life of cancer patients. It is our mission to ensure that patients and their families are presented with every option that shows promise for improving their physical, emotional, and financial well-being,” said Rebecca Driscoll, Cancer Help Desk’s Chief Executive Officer.
Through the partnership with Edison Oncology, Cancer Help Desk will provide education on the “Pilot Pharmacokinetic Study of VAL-413 (Orotecan®) in Patients with Recurrent Pediatric Solid Tumors” to caregivers and patients with recurrent solid tumors including, but not limited to, neuroblastoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, Ewing sarcoma, hepatoblastoma, and medulloblastoma. The study is testing the safety and efficacy of Orotecan®, a patented, novel formulation of Irinotecan that was developed to improve palatability and clinical utility of an established oral delivery regimen for numerous pediatric cancers.
“We are excited to partner with Cancer Help Desk to provide more patients potential clinical trial access to Orotecan®, which we believe has the potential to improve the quality of life for pediatric and adult cancer patients, improve patient compliance, and reduce overall treatment costs,” said Jeffrey Bacha, Edison Oncology’s chief executive officer. The trial is currently enrolling patients at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, Children’s National Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Duke University Children's Hospital, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, UC San Francisco Medical Center, and UNC Chapel Hill, with the opening of additional sites anticipated in the near future.
Cancer patients and caregivers who are interested in learning more about Cancer Help Desk and the pilot study can visit the organization’s website at www.cancerhelpdesk.org, email contact@cancerhelpdesk.org, or call the patient hotline at 1-888-454-0804. They may also learn more about the VAL-413 clinical study (NCT04337177) at www.clinicaltrials.gov.
About Cancer Help Desk, Inc.
Cancer Help Desk is dedicated to serving cancer patients, caregivers, oncology providers, and researchers as a neutral liaison. Using evidence-based science and extensive clinical expertise, they offer personalized education, resources, and choices to anyone dealing with cancer—with urgency, respect, and compassion. Our Answers. Your Choices. More information on Cancer Help Desk can be found at www.cancerhelpdesk.org. You can also follow Cancer Help Desk on Facebook (@mycancerhelpdesk), Instagram (@mycancerhelpdesk), Twitter (@cancerhelpnow), and at Cancer Help Desk on LinkedIn.
About Edison Oncology
Edison Oncology was founded in 2018 by experienced life science industry veterans to develop and commercialize novel therapies targeting the fight against cancer. Edison Oncology leverages a deep understanding of cancer biology and cancer pharmacology in order to identify and advance underdeveloped drug candidates with the potential to overcome treatment resistance, improve survival outcomes and the quality of life for cancer patients. Further information can be found at www.edisononcology.com.
