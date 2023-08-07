Việt Nam-Japan cooperation prioritises the development of six industries

VIETNAM, August 7 - HÀ NỘI — Japan wants to collaborate with Việt Nam to establish industrial cooperation strategies in line with the development goals of both nations, as expressed by Matsumoto Izumi, First Secretary of the Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam.

In a recent meeting to seek Japan's support and expertise in implementing Việt Nam's Industrialisation Strategy, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Quốc Phương acknowledged the active cooperation, support and assistance from international friends, notably Japan, in the country's journey towards industrialisation and modernisation.

Phương highlighted the positive outcomes of the implemented strategy, including advancements in supporting industries, increased localisation rate and improved productivity and competitiveness in six priority sectors. He also urged for further Japanese investments, particularly in high-tech projects, research and development, and technology transfer to domestic companies.

The Industrialisation Strategy, approved by the Prime Minister in 2013, emphasises the concentrated development of six key industries: industrial machines, agricultural and aquatic product processing, electronics, shipbuilding, automobile and auto parts, and environmental and energy-saving sectors. Additionally, the strategy aims to strengthen cooperation in human resources training, research activities, technology transfer, and innovation promotion.

For his part, Izumi praised Việt Nam's progress in implementing the strategy and proposed several policies to help the country avoid the middle-income trap and achieve developed status by 2045. These include elevating the industry's developmental level, promoting restructuring towards high technology, and fostering an innovation-based economy. — VNS