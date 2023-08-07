Mexican enterprises to join Việt Nam International Sourcing 2023

VIETNAM, August 7 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Trade Office in Mexico said that it was inviting some Mexican corporations and companies to participate in the Việt Nam International Sourcing 2023 organised by the European – American, Ministry of Industry and Trade, to be held next month.

In order to promote trade and develop bilateral trade between the two countries, the trade office is connecting to bring a delegation of 10 Mexican wood manufacturing enterprises to Việt Nam from October 28 to November 3 to buy wooden planks.

Việt Nam International Sourcing 2023 will take place in HCM City from September 13-15, aiming to support domestic firms to engage more deeply in global production and supply chains.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the organiser of the event, many foreign supermarkets, distributors and retailers are making their shopping list for products from Vietnamese suppliers at the event, which is expected to connect foreign importers and domestic manufacturers and exporters.

This year, the event expects to welcome 8,000 visitors and 150 delegations from 30 countries and territories. It has received its greatest interest so far from world leading companies. — VNS