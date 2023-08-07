Read more about Department of Revenue Announces Addition to Executive Leadership Team

Submit Release
State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell has announced an addition to the executive leadership team of the Georgia Department of Revenue.

  • Kesha Beavers will be taking over the role of Chief Financial Officer. Her role as CFO is crucial for the Department which makes the functions and services of state government possible.

“We are thrilled to have Kesha Beavers take on the position of Chief Financial Officer. Her proven track record and comprehensive expertise in financial management will help strengthen the Department of Revenue's mission to administer the tax laws of the State of Georgia fairly and efficiently in order to promote public confidence and compliance, while providing excellent customer service,” said Commissioner O’Connell.

Kesha Beavers

Kesha Beavers currently serves as the CFO. Having previously served as a Budget Director for the Department of Revenue, Ms. Beavers has demonstrated an outstanding ability to implement financial controls and procedures to mitigate risks and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. Her proficiency in developing and implementing comprehensive budgets has consistently aligned our financial strategies with our strategic goals and objectives. Her role as a Budget Director provided leadership and oversight for the management of the Budget office.

Ms. Beavers is a graduate of Mercer University.

