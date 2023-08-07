Animal Model Market to Reach $3.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at a 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global animal model market is attributed to factors such as the rise in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, the physiological similarity of humans and animals for drug testing, and the increase in adoption of CRISPR technology.

Portland, OR, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An animal model is an animal used for conducting pathological and biological experiments, and it serves as a testing ground for drug discovery and development purposes. These models are valuable because animals often mimic the physiological and organic structures found in humans. Additionally, some animal species share a genetic structure that is quite similar to that of humans. As a result, scientists and researchers utilize animal models to investigate diseases, search for potential cures, and test medicinal drugs before administering them to humans. Animal models play a significant role in drug discovery, development, and basic research since they enable the evaluation of novel medications for safety and efficacy prior to human trials.

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Animal Model Market by Animal Type (Rat, Mice, Guinea Pigs, Rabbits, and Others), Applications (Drug Discovery & Development, Basic Research, And Others), and End User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Research Institutes, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global animal model market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8311

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The growth of the global animal model market is attributed to factors such as the rise in the usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, the physiological similarity of humans and animals for drug testing, and the increase in adoption of CRISPR technology. On the other hand, the availability of alternative testing methods to restrain market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, high growth potential in emerging markets is anticipated to present significant opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.9 Billion Market Size in 2032 $3.6 Billion CAGR 6.6% No. of Pages in Report 295 Segments covered Animal Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers The rise in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases

The physiological similarity of humans and animals for drug testing

The increase in adoption of CRISPR technology Opportunities Availability of alternative testing methods Restraints Growth opportunities in emerging markets



The 2023 Recession:

The 2023 recession has negatively impacted the animal model market.

The economic slowdown resulted in a financial burden on pharma and biotechnology companies, which has impacted investment in research and development for new drugs and medical devices.

However, the global animal model market is expected to recover from the negative impact of the recession as demand for new treatment options for chronic diseases rises.

Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (295 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/animal-model-market

The mice segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on animal type, the mice segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global animal model market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Owing to the fact that mice are highly suitable for genetic mutation to conduct drug trials. However, the rat segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high similarity between humans and rats, which facilitates a variety of drug trials.

The drug discovery and development segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the drug discovery and development segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global animal model market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to a rise in the adoption of animal models for drug discovery and development owing to its physiological similarities with humans.

The pharma and biotech companies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on end user, the pharma and biotech companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global animal model market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to the high use of animal models by pharma and biotech companies in various research and development activities.

For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8311

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global animal model market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Due to the surge in research and development activities by pharma and biotech companies and the strong presence of key players to provide animal models to meet the demand. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the well-developed vaccine industry in this region and the high level of research and development for the development of new vaccines.

Leading Market Players: -

Hera Biolabs

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Janvier Labs, LLC

Inotiv, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

The Jackson Laboratory.

Genoway S.A.

Trans Genic Inc.

Ozgene Pty Ltd.

Taconic Biosciences

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global animal model market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, agreements, partnerships, and strategic alliances, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry By AMR

The global hospital information system market was valued at $ 15,482.30 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 44,329.80 Million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 11.00% from 2021 to 2030.

The global healthcare fraud detection market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The global clinical risk grouping solutions market was valued at $0.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Size was valued at $9.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $29.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The global leukapheresis market size was valued at $245.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $561.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The global telepsychiatry market was valued at $6.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $41.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031.





AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter