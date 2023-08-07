Submit Release
Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at KeyBanc Capital Market’s Technology Leadership Forum. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "News and Events " section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian
Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI-Powered Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
sri.anantha@appian.com

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
ben.farrell@appian.com

Source: Appian Corporation


Primary Logo

