Concrete Mixer Rental Market to be Worth US$ 5.7 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Concrete Mixer Rental Market to Boom Amidst Surging Infrastructure Development

Rockville , Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, The global concrete mixer rental market is estimated at US$ 3.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.



Over the past few years, the market for concrete mixer rental has witnessed opportunistic growth due to an increase in spending on infrastructure development. An increase in the construction activities such as the construction of residential buildings, commercial complexes, and other urban settings is boosting the growth of the concrete mixer rental market.

Owing to the high initial investment of concrete mixers, most businesses or contractors prefer to lease concrete mixers. Depending on the requirement of the project, businesses can choose from the latest technology and a wide variety of concrete mixer models for short term or long term rental periods.

The development of the concrete mixer rental market is intensely impacted by the rise in urbanization. Due to the increase in the population, there is a rising need for the construction of urban settings in the cities. The cities are expanding over the period.

Concrete mixer is a necessary equipment during construction activities. Therefore, the demand for concrete mixer rental services is rising due to the fact that urbanization is increasing at a high rate resulting in the need for urban building and thus, an increase in the number of construction projects. Apart from this, concrete mixers are also needed for the repair and maintenance of this rapidly growing infrastructure.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 5.7 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 134 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global concrete mixer rental market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.1% and be valued at US$ 5.7 billion by 2033

and be valued at by 2033 The market witnessed a CAGR of 6.4% for the period of 2018-2022

for the period of 2018-2022 Under the mixer type segment, batch mixing truck dominates the market with 69.1% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 United States dominated the market with 25.7% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 Based on country, the concrete mixer rental market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.1% and 6.4%, respectively, in the United States and China

“Urbanization Is Playing a Crucial Role in The Development of the Concrete Mixer Rental Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

A-1 Rentals

Herc Rentals

Speedy Hire

Sunbelt Rentals

The Home Depot

United Rentals

Market Development

Maintaining and ensuring the quality of the log splitters is crucial for rental service providers. They have robust maintenance processes in place to ensure that the log splitters are in good working condition and ready for rental. Additionally, they provide customer support and technical assistance to address any equipment-related issues promptly.

To cater to a broader customer base, concrete saw rental companies often expand their operations to cover more geographic areas. Opening new branches or strategically partnering with local businesses in different regions allows them to reach a wider audience and provide rental services to a larger market. By implementing these strategies, concrete saw rental market players aim to differentiate themselves, attract customers, and establish a strong position in the industry.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global concrete mixer rental, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of mixer type (batch mixing truck (up to 6 m3, 6-8 m3, 8-10 m3, 10-12 m3, and above 12 m3), continuous (volumetric) and mixing truck), discharge type (front discharge and rear discharge), mixer power (external powered and truck engine powered), truck drive type (two wheel drive truck, four wheel drive truck, and six wheel drive truck), mobility (standard transit concrete truck and rough terrain concrete trucks), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa).

